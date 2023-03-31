Image

3:16 PM / Sunday April 2, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
31 Mar 2023

Chester County Workforce Development Board and WCU Partner to host county-wide job fair

More than 70 companies looking to hire for various jobs across a range of industries will be present at a job fair on April 4 at West Chester University.

The event is a partnership between Chester County’s Workforce Development Board, West Chester University, and PA CareerLink – Chester County. 

“Local, state, and national employers are actively hiring and are in need of workers with various skill sets and experience, so this is a great opportunity for people looking for a job,” said Butch Urban, an administrator with PA CareerLink – Chester County. “The job fair is free and open to anyone in and around Chester County. We hope to see a large crowd on April 4.”

Industries represented at the job fair include manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, transportation, government, law enforcement, education, childcare, construction, biotech and life sciences, social services, and retail.  

The job fair runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at West Chester University’s Hollinger Fieldhouse, 150 University Avenue, West Chester.

Registration for the event is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, go to: https://www.wcupa.edu/_services/careerDevelopment/jobFair.aspx.   

