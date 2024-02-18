Celebrating Black History Month in Delaware County

Delaware County Council and the County team are honored and excited to observe Black History Month with residents across the county this month.

Black History Month, founded by Carter G. Woodson, the son of former slaves, and the “Father of Black History,” celebrates the achievements of Black Americans and recognizes the central role they had in shaping U.S. history.

Delaware County is fortunate to have numerous members of the community, schools, organizations, and faith-based groups who work to educate, celebrate, and promote Black History and culture through education and the arts.

The County is proud to recognize the accomplishments of Black Americans throughout our history, who have helped move our country toward a more equal and just society. This month, we celebrate those across the nation and right here in Delaware County, who have struggled and sacrificed to guarantee freedom and rights for future generations.

The contributions of Black Americans and their endeavors to learn and thrive throughout history and make unforgettable marks on our Nation as artists, scientists, educators, business leaders, influential thinkers, members of the faith community, athletes, and political and governmental leaders, reflects the greatness of our country’s ideals.

This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Arts.” From visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, music and film, Black artists have used their creative outlets to preserve and share their history and instill empowerment in their communities.

Delaware County is proud to be hosting numerous recognitions and events across the county to celebrate Black History Month with a focus on celebrating the arts.

A virtual celebration

The County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Office and County partners will be hosting a celebration to honor the significant contributions of the Black community in Delaware County.

This event will spotlight the achievements of local Black leaders and Delaware County team members, featuring their contributions to our community. The celebration is set to include an array of artwork and performances, embracing this year’s Black History Month theme — “African Americans and the Arts.”

Participate online on February 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at: www.delcopa.gov/publicrelations/releases/2024/dccelebratesbhm.html.

In line with this year’s theme, Delaware County students are being encouraged to contribute their artwork, which will be showcased during our celebration and displayed throughout the Government Center.

Art submissions can be mailed or emailed to:

C/O DEI Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Neidl

201 West Front St.

Media, PA 19063

Digital artwork should be sent via email to: [email protected].

Please include your name, age, and school. Artwork will not be returned.

Delaware County Health Department to host screenings in Yeadon

The Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) is hosting free blood pressure screenings.

DCHD is partnering with Keystone First to hold free blood pressure screenings for Delaware County residents on February 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Yeadon Wellness Center, located at 125 Chester Ave. No appointments are necessary. Screenings will be conducted on a walk-in, first-come first-serve basis.

The CDC notes that high blood pressure affects nearly 1 in 2 adults in the United States. This condition, also known as the “silent killer,” increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure is more common in non-Hispanic Black adults (54%) than in non-Hispanic white adults (46%), non-Hispanic Asian adults (39%), or Hispanic adults (36%).

The Delaware County Health Department encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about heart health and attend this blood pressure health check.

Recognizing Black public health pioneers

The Delaware County Health Department will celebrate the careers and accomplishments of Black public health pioneers from Delaware County and showcase how their work has benefitted community health for the residents of Delaware County.

The Black Public Health Pioneers will be featured on DCHD’s website at: https://www.delcopa.gov/health/index.html and their social media pages.

Read and learn more about Black History figures

Delaware County Council has partnered with Delaware County Libraries to share some of their favorite books featuring historical figures and events in Black History.

Throughout February, Delaware County Libraries will be featuring book recommendations from Delaware County Council members.

Book recommendations will be shared here throughout the month at: www.delcolibraries.org/Black-History-Month.

Stroll through Rose Tree Park and learn about MLK

Delaware County invites families and children from across the county to celebrate Black History Month in Rose Tree Park. The Department of Parks and Recreation and Delaware County Libraries are featuring a book celebrating Black History as part of its StoryWalk® experience.

The year’s exhibit features “Martin’s Big Word: The life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Doreen Rappaport.

Located in the upper field behind the amphitheater stage at Rose Tree Park, StoryWalk® is a children’s book exhibit that is spread out page by page across 18 reading stations along an approximately .25 mile trail in Rose Tree Park, located at 1671 N. Providence Rd., in Media.

The exhibits are free and open during park hours.