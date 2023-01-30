Black History Month events in Montgomery County 

Here is a listing of this year’s upcoming events. All will be held on Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Virtual events

Registration is required for each event. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to the event after they register.

Wednesday, February 1: Housing, Homelessness, and Food Programs – REGISTER

Wednesday, February 8: Education, Financial Institutions, and Employment – REGISTER

Wednesday, February 15:

Law Enforcement, Policing, and Community Advocacy and Organizing – REGISTER

In-person event

The annual in-person event is returning this year. This is a celebration with music, singing, dancing, etc. Registration is not required to attend. Lunch will be served after the program.

Wednesday, February 22

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Community Room, 1st floor

Parking: Off-street parking is available or parking in the garage is $5.00.