Black History Month events in Montgomery County 

Here is a listing of this year’s upcoming events. All will be held on Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Virtual events
Registration is required for each event. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to the event after they register.
Wednesday, February 1: Housing, Homelessness, and Food Programs – REGISTER
Wednesday, February 8: Education, Financial Institutions, and Employment – REGISTER
Wednesday, February 15:
Law Enforcement, Policing, and Community Advocacy and Organizing – REGISTER
In-person event
The annual in-person event is returning this year. This is a celebration with music, singing, dancing, etc. Registration is not required to attend. Lunch will be served after the program.
Wednesday, February 22
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401
Community Room, 1st floor
Parking: Off-street parking is available or parking in the garage is $5.00.
