To the holidays and beyond: Five uses for strip and rope lights

BPT

As the seasons change and the nights grow longer, it’s natural to start looking for new and exciting ways to light up the night, both indoors and out. Whether you’re planning to create a festive holiday atmosphere, enhance your gaming experience or improve the ambiance of your living room, the latest options in strip and rope lighting offer creative solutions. Not only do they make lighting easy, but they also introduce energy efficiencies throughout your home.

“Today’s lighting options have evolved beyond their functional purpose and are now an integral element in accenting, decorating or setting the perfect mood,” said Bethany Wood, senior merchant of light bulbs at The Home Depot. “The Home Depot’s exclusive strip and rope light brand, EcoSmart, offers a variety of color choices, captivating effects, user-friendly remote controls and an array of seasonal options for year-round use – perfect for DIYers looking to transform their spaces.”

Here’s a look at some of the most innovative and dynamic lighting solutions for both inside and outside your home that are sure to brighten any occasion.

1. Embrace the holidays by showcasing architectural features

It’s easy to light up your home in a joyful and celebratory way by using strip or rope lights. Consider highlighting elements of your house such as columns or pillars, porch railings, stairs or windows. Rope lights are generally a better choice for rounded surfaces like columns and pillars, while strip lighting works best on flat, even surfaces.

To make decorating easier, measure the areas you want to decorate before purchasing your lights. The good news is that today’s lighting, such as EcoSmart rope and string lights, are both cuttable and linkable, with sleek right-angle connectors, making it easier to achieve the right length for any space you wish to decorate. You can also rest easy with LED lighting that’s eco-friendly, energy efficient and Energy Star rated, making it better for the environment and your energy bills.

For outdoor applications, like your porch or patio, consider the EcoSmart 32.8 foot Plug-In Bright White LED 360° Outdoor Dimmable Linkable Rope Light with Remote Control. This option allows you to effortlessly customize brightness, light modes and timing. The ability to change colors and brightness levels adds a new dimension to your decorations, making it easy to match your lighting to the holiday spirit.

You can also opt for colorful options, whether that’s RGB (red, green and blue) or RGBW (red, green, blue and white) lighting – or even rainbow or color-changing lights to create the exact look you want to achieve.

Pro tip: Use string to simulate how you want to decorate winding or spiral areas, like columns or pillars, then measure the string to determine the length of lighting you’ll need.

2. Use creative lighting techniques to transform any space into an unforgettable party setting

For any occasion, lighting up your celebration with strip lights is an easy way to get the party started! The easy-to-use EcoSmart 16.4 foot RGBWIC Dynamic Color Changing Dimmable Linkable Plug-In LED Strip Light with Remote Control makes it easy to decorate along the edges of windows, bookshelves, ceilings, doorways and more – and customize the lighting any way you want it.

3. Enhance your movie-viewing experience

Want to amp up movie night? Look no further! You can create a captivating cinematic effect using the EcoSmart 55” to 65” TV RGB Color Sensing Dimmable Plug-In LED Black TV Backlight with Remote Control. The installation process is a breeze, thanks to its self-adhesive tape. It also offers dimmable features, allowing you to adjust the brightness to your liking. And if you’re aiming for a truly immersive experience, the lighting can sync with music too. This innovative backlight doesn’t stop there. It’s equipped with a TV detect mode that synchronizes color changes with the hues on your screen. This lighting option is ideal for 55-65” TVs and includes a remote control for added convenience.

4. Level up your gaming space

Gamers, take note! Nothing will make your gaming room more fun and exciting than adding creative, colorful lighting for a unique experience. By installing the EcoSmart 6.5 ft. Smart RGWBIC Dynamic Color Changing Dimmable Plug-In LED Strip Light Powered by Hubspace behind your gaming setup, you can create a dynamic backdrop that syncs with in-game actions or music. You’ll even be able to connect the lighting to the Hubspace app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing you to easily customize colors and brightness, set schedules and choose from dozens of preset modes. This not only adds to the visual appeal but also immerses you deeper into the gaming world.

5. Great lighting for any space or occasion

Have you ever thought about using lighting to enhance every room in your home? Now, you can! Strip and rope lighting options are not just functional but also creative tools to add more color and light to any room. With their ease of use and energy efficient design, there’s no limit to how you can elevate your space and enhance your mood.

Consider the possibilities for decorating your home inside and out with EcoSmart, available in a wide assortment of colors, lengths and styles, exclusively at The Home Depot.