Three fresh trends to inspire your 2021 garden

BPT

Home gardening offers plentiful benefits that support mental and physical health, and many people have decided to begin or expand their gardens during the pandemic. Whether you’re a new gardener looking to learn or a seasoned green thumb who has been growing plants for years, you want inspiration for the upcoming growing season.

Following expert-recommended top trends can help set you up for success and make your garden the envy of the neighborhood. The 2021 Burpee GardenCast forecast, found at: www.burpee.com/GardenCast, is an inspirational resource based on industry trends and cultural insights, combining expertise from Burpee horticulturalists, registered dietitian Marisa Moore and HGTV star and lifestyle expert Kelly Edwards.

The GardenCast trends for 2021 include:

Immunity Garden

Health is top of mind for people across the country. An abundant garden full of vibrant vegetables like winter squash, radishes and tomatoes can help you commit to a nutrient-rich diet that strengthens your immune system.

A vegetable’s color reflects the different phytonutrients and antioxidants inside, according to the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism. Growing a rainbow of vegetables allows you to create multi-hued meals with health and disease-fighting benefits.

“Planting an Immunity Garden right in your own backyard will do a world of good,” says Moore. “It offers unlimited access to nutrient-dense vegetables that help support your overall health and well-being. Tomatoes are a great example: they are rich in vitamin C, which plays a vital role in a healthy immune system.”

Garden of Joy

Gardening helps you reduce stress, move your body and enjoy the outdoors. The psychological benefits of caring for plants can support the mental health of people at any age. That’s why individuals as well as families are planting gardens of joy, with blooms that are as pleasant as the process of gardening itself.

The garden of joy is a flower bed full of bright “faces,” including pansies and violas, that are sure to inspire many smiles of pure happiness. Every time you tend to these happy blooms you will feel a little lift in your day, plus it brightens your outdoor landscape in a cheerful way.

World Herb Garden

Experiencing international flavors in food is an important part of traveling and with so many people pausing vacation plans, the associated explorational eating has paused as well. Your palate is ready for something new and you can experience a world of flavors from your own backyard when you grow a world herb garden — no passport needed.

Herbs like lemongrass, dill and cilantro are easy to grow and offer bright flavors to enhance your favorite recipes, no matter the cuisine. Whether you use them fresh, dry or in custom blends, you’ll have a bounty of flavor at your fingertips to complement meats, vegetables, pasta and more.

“We want to inspire all gardeners in 2021, which is why we launched the GardenCast,” said Burpee Owner George Ball. “Through these trends, we’re providing inspiration and creative ideas paired with techniques and product tips to give gardeners of all levels the tools they need to grow with confidence this season.”