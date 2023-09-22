The SELF(ish) Philly Conference 2023: A recap

ABOVE PHOTO: Candace Johnson, CEO of Gooshe Candy and the creator of Touchy/Feely, an adult intimacy card game, speaks to conference attendees about her personal journey.” (Photo/Kharisma McIllwaine)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

On Sunday, September 17, The W Hotel opened its doors for the SELF(ish) Philly Conference. SELF(ish), a self-care conference for women, was founded in 2019 by Danielle Massi, a licensed psychotherapist, #1 best-selling author, an expert on shadow work, and the CEO of The Wellness Collective.

Massi, who was diagnosed with cancer on her 30th birthday, held the first SELF(ish) Conference the year after her final surgery, as way to encourage women to be more vigilante and focused on their health and wellness. The title SELF(ish), was inspired by the fact that women are often shamed and called selfish when they take time to take care of themselves. In an effort to continue shifting the narrative around that concept, the SELF(ish) conference was born.

This year, SELF(ish) returned to Philadelphia to hundreds of women eager to learn more about the resources available to aid them on their self-care journey.

Aunyea Lachelle of NBC10 Philadelphia and Miss Pennsylvania 2022 Alysa Bainbridge, emceed the conference, which began with opening remarks from Massi. Massi shared her SELF(ish) story and reminded attendees of the importance of putting themselves first. The day was filled with a wide array of speakers and panelists which included:

Brianna Rose, CEO of The Light Leader Collective INC. and Kundalini business mentor; Candace Johnson, CEO of Gooshe Candy and the creator of Touchy/Feely, an adult intimacy card game; Grace Duong, founder of Mystic Mondays Tarot, and Karen Ballou, founder of Immunocologie. The “Community Matters” panel hosted by Amber Gordon featured panelists Join Majet Reyes, Antima Chakraborty and Jaymie Gerena.

All of the speakers shared deeply personal aspects of their lives and self-care journeys.

During Johnson’s speech entitled “The Pleasure Pathway: TRUTH + LOVEE + PLEASURE = PEACE; Life After Rock Bottom,” she shared intimate details of her journey to self-love and peace after a failed suicide attempt gave her a new outlook on life.

“How I got back to wellness was in isolation,” Johnson said. “I felt alone before I could let anyone in… that’s me, that’s my process. But once I did open myself up, I started to receive what is for me, simultaneously releases what was not. What I hadn’t anticipated past the pain, is how my renovated spirit would indelibly redirect my life.”

Johnson’s soul bearing candor left many in the room in tears, prompting many to offer how her words inspired their own journeys.

SELF(ish) Philly 2023 featured over 40 wellness vendors. Many of those vendors included local business who sold a variety of goods, experiences and services.

Ashley Toole, CEO of Crown of Sunshine, offered attendees a variety of products that reflect her love for hair and skincare.

“I’ve been making hair care and skincare products since 2016,” Toole said. “It became a passion of mine to share with other people, and help them with their healing with hair care and skincare products — I can relate to it.

Lindsey Hancock, herbalist, healer and the owner and creator of Raw Awakening, offered a wide array of salves and products that aided in headaches, focus, alleviating menstrual cramps and more.

“I make natural alternatives to medications and herbal remedies for all kinds of ailments” Hancock said.

Andréa Cox, CEO of Goddess Glow Wellness, a Black owned, female owned holistic company, spoke about her passion for helping women reawaken their feminine energy.

“We help women rediscover their divine feminine energy through holistic self-care practices such as smudging, meditation, and I also sell products as well,” Cox said.

Denise Lehmann, founder and CEO of the dtXfy renewal studio shared her expertise and passion for the health benefits of dtXfy’s services which include infrared saunas, red light therapy and 6D Massage Pods.

“Red light therapy and near infrared therapy is a ten-minute session where you’re exposing your body to powerful red LED and infrared lights,” Lehmann said. “The mitochondria, which is the powerhouse cell responsible for energy production is absorbing that light and using it for energy to help the body regenerate new cells all over the body. It’s also helping to produce melatonin inside the mitochondria. Melatonin is a super antioxidant, not only just used for sleep, but also,they’re finding it’s responsible for helping produce new cells throughout the whole body. It’s really fascinating.”

In addition to the vast amount of knowledge offered to attendees, guests also enjoyed several on site services and activities. City Hydration offered IV treatments in the City Hydration IV Lounge and there were a number of breakout classes, which included yoga, breathwork and a power sculpting class. Dejanaya Spicer, CEO of BusyDeej Photography offered whimsical photoshoot options, including a colorful balloon backdrop, and a 7ft rainbow adorned unicorn and Immunocologie Skin Care, offered free facials on a first form first serve basis in the VIP wing located on the 4th floor.

Ballou spoke about her cancer journey and how it inspired her to create Immunocologie.

“I had cancer 15 years ago, “ Ballou said. “When I got diagnosed, I was working on a project on understanding French green clay and how effective that clay can be on organic farming. When you mixed clay with water, when we put that on skin, how effective could that be to keeping the skin hydrated. Skin being the largest organ of the body, we found that it worked. 10 years ago, I realized, I needed to do this. I was on a mission to help women from around the world with their skincare choices. The only way to do that is to take this clay water and put it into products that have ingredients that contain vitamins.”

The SELF(ish) Philly Conference was filled with fun, information, inspiration and heart. As we all continue on our individual journeys towards self-care, it’s important to remember that in an effort to prioritize our overall wellness, it is absolutely ok to put yourself first and to be SELF(ish). To find out more about the SELF(ish) Philly Conference be sure to visit: www.selfishphilly.com and follow @selfishphilly on IG.