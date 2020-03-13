Image

10:34 AM / Friday March 13, 2020

Visit Dorchester
12 Mar 2020

Spring 2020 exhibition opening: ‘Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 12, 2020 Category: Style Posted by:

Fri., Mar 20th 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Free with RSVP

On Friday, March 20, the African American Museum in Philadelphia invites you to the opening of our Spring 2020 special exhibition, “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.”

Along with remarks by the exhibition curator, Huewayne Watson, this event includes wine, light bites and live music.

Image

“Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design” highlights the diverse treasures of AAMP’s permanent collection. Anna Russell Jones (1902-1995) was the first African American graduate of the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, now Moore College of Art and Design, and an alumna of the anatomy department of Howard Medical School, now Howard University College of Medicine.

She was known to her contemporaries as a talented artist, working in wallpaper and carpet design, as a civil service illustrator, and freelance artist.

The exhibition surveys original art and design by Jones, displaying the intricacies of the artist’s practice and highlighting significant archival materials from this rare collection; illustrating her interest in and the importance of African American history and civil rights, commitment to public service, and fascination with medical practice. The exhibition was guest curated by Huewayne Watson.

“Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design” continues through May 31, 2020.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailExhibition about African American Art in the 20th Century opens April 27 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum Exhibition explores African design as agent of change Indulge in “Chocolate: The Exhibition,” a mouth-watering experience opening Oct. 11 at the Academy of Natural Sciences
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Seniors

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence, right, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott,...

Color Of Money

Welcome a four-legged family member with care

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Tips for a successful, lifelong pet adoption FAMILY FEATURES Bringing home a new...

Oasis

Pastor, author and social media celeb seeks to change futures –– just in time for Women’s History Month

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Charlotte, N.C.– Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the many successes...

Week In Review

Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An ambulance worker adjusts her protective mask as she wheels a...

Sun Report

Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week March 15

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week Saturn leaves Capricorn (the suits) where it’s been since...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff