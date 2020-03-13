Spring 2020 exhibition opening: ‘Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design’

Fri., Mar 20th 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Free with RSVP

On Friday, March 20, the African American Museum in Philadelphia invites you to the opening of our Spring 2020 special exhibition, “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design.”

Along with remarks by the exhibition curator, Huewayne Watson, this event includes wine, light bites and live music.

“Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design” highlights the diverse treasures of AAMP’s permanent collection. Anna Russell Jones (1902-1995) was the first African American graduate of the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, now Moore College of Art and Design, and an alumna of the anatomy department of Howard Medical School, now Howard University College of Medicine.

She was known to her contemporaries as a talented artist, working in wallpaper and carpet design, as a civil service illustrator, and freelance artist.

The exhibition surveys original art and design by Jones, displaying the intricacies of the artist’s practice and highlighting significant archival materials from this rare collection; illustrating her interest in and the importance of African American history and civil rights, commitment to public service, and fascination with medical practice. The exhibition was guest curated by Huewayne Watson.

“Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design” continues through May 31, 2020.