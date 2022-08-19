Image

7:20 AM / Sunday August 21, 2022

19 Aug 2022

Homeownership 101: The ultimate guide to lawn care

Amid a pandemic and a potential recession, Americans went on a near-record homebuying spree over the last couple of years. Many were first-time homebuyers and, according to Realtor.com, more buyers searched for homes out of state in 2021 than the previous year.

If you’re a first-time homebuyer or buying a home in a new city, you know what an exciting and overwhelming experience it can be. Knowing which home maintenance projects are the most important can make things a lot easier.

“When making a house a home, many homeowners often focus on the interior. However, the exterior of the home is equally important,” says Brian Feldman, senior director of technical operations at TruGreen. “A green lawn is often the first place you will see as you make your way to the front door, and to keep your outdoor living space looking its best, you’ll need to know key seasonal maintenance practices to achieve a lush, healthy lawn.”

Whether you’re a first-time homeowner who may not have had a yard before or are moving to a new home in a different climate, it can be tough to know how to care for your lawn. TruGreen, the nation’s leading lawn care provider, highlights six maintenance tasks homeowners can follow to help learn the basics of lawn care and start creating a healthy outdoor living space.

1. Aeration and overseeding

To ensure a healthy, thicker lawn, you’ll need to aerate your lawn. And if you have a cool season grass, we recommend you overseed at the same time. While this is an often-overlooked step in lawn care, it can help prevent weeds during the warmer months. In many areas of the country, homeowners should aerate and overseed in late summer heading into the fall (August through October) to reap the rewards the following spring.

2. Controlling weeds

Weeds can be a huge nuisance for homeowners, and fighting them off early is critical. Before you begin your war on weeds, find out what type of weeds are on your lawn and learn the best ways to control them. If removing weeds leads to more complicated projects, consider hiring a professional to help.

3. Fertilization

Many homeowners dream of a green lawn, but your lawn needs nutrients to look its best. The best way to give your lawn the nutrients it needs for healthy growth is through fertilization. But with several complicated names and a range of fertilizing options, it can feel like a lot to take on. To ensure your outdoor living space gets the proper care, consult an expert to determine what best suits your lawn and soil conditions.

Image

4. Mowing

While it’s nice to have a routine of mowing your lawn once a week, you need to watch how your lawn grows to determine how often it needs a trim. During hot, dry periods, your lawn may only need mowing once every two or three weeks. During cool, damp periods, your grass may grow quicker and need mowing twice a week. Remember, lawns grow at different rates depending on the season, weather, region and species. No two lawns are the same. Learn how yours grows so you don’t under- or over-mow it.

5. Insect control

Many common lawn-damaging insects can rapidly overtake your grass and other plants, so it’s best to be vigilant when examining your outdoor living space. They can cause significant damage, making your outdoor living space much harder to manage. New homeowners should educate themselves about their area’s various insects so they can better care for and invest in their lawns. This knowledge can save you significant time and money in the long run.

6. Watering

As a rule of thumb, it’s time to give your lawn a drink when it starts to take on a dull hue. Most lawns need an inch of water per week. To achieve optimal results, you’ll want to perform long, infrequent watering one or two times per week. Remember to always be respectful of water restrictions if they are present in your community.

Whether your new house will be your home for the next few years or your forever home, living happily ever after is far more possible when you consider hiring a professional to help. If you have questions about lawn care or could use an extra set of hands to achieve the results you’re looking for, consult a lawn care professional. To learn more about lawn care maintenance and speak with an expert, visit: www.TruGreen.com.

