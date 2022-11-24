Get into the holiday spirit: Tips for gifting the perfect drinks for any occasion

BPT

The art of gift-giving is a process that’s admittedly a bit more difficult than meets the eye. If you’re someone who struggles to find a perfect present that says, “I think you’re great,” take solace in the fact that you’re not alone. A recent survey from Drizly, a beverage alcohol e-commerce shop, found that 39% of people say the hardest person to buy a gift for is their significant other.

This holiday season, finding that irreplaceable, unreturnable, never-miss gift is easier than downing a Yuletide fruitcake.

According to Drizly, 84% of respondents said they enjoy receiving alcohol as a gift. Whether you’re buying a holiday gift for a family member, celebrating a special occasion, or looking to send something thoughtful to a long-distance friend, a bottle of wine, Champagne, whiskey, or other drink can be easy to send and easy to pick out, with the right tools, of course.

Here are a few ways to up your gifting game this holiday season:

1. Order a last-minute gift (and get some help from the experts when picking it out)

It’s easy to lose track of all the gifts you need to buy during the holiday season. Forgot someone on your list and aren’t sure what to get? Don’t sweat it. Drizly’s guided gift shopping helps you find the perfect bottle based on your friend or family member’s tastes and interests. Just answer a few quick questions about their booze preference and voila: the perfect gift bottle. Best of all, you can get it delivered on-demand, so your gift arrives on time for the holidays, even if you’ve missed shipping deadlines from other stores. Just don’t let ‘em know you left it till the last minute.

2. Bring the perfect bottle to a holiday party

You don’t want to be the person who shows up to the holiday party empty-handed. If you need help finding the perfect bottle to bring to the next get-together and keep the holidays spirited, check out Drizly’s gifting hub. With one of the widest selections of barrel-aged bourbons, local craft beers, fancy bubbly bottles and every type of drink in between, you’ll be sure to make that invite list next year.

3. Send a thoughtful gift that goes the distance

The holidays and other celebrations are a great time to delight friends and family with a gift that lets them know you’re thinking of them. Whether it’s a bottle of buttery chardonnay or a small batch reposado tequila, choose the delivery date on Drizly for a cross-country present delivered to their doorstep in 2-5 days or schedule delivery from a local store in their area up to two weeks in advance. To make it even more special, you can even customize your order with an e-card to wish them well from afar.

No matter how you celebrate this holiday season, the gift of drinks helps your recipients savor life’s moments.