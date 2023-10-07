Fall in love with your home: Four ways to renovate your home this autumn

BPT

Fall is the perfect time to take on some home renovations, before the holidays hit and winter sets in. With just a few changes, you can make your home into a more functional space and create a warm, inviting atmosphere in which you and others will enjoy spending time for many seasons to come.

Let these four home renovation ideas inspire you to spruce up your space this autumn.

1. Make over the mudroom

If you have a mudroom, you know how helpful this space can be during the changing season. Over the course of fall and winter, a mudroom can help keep your house clean and organized by containing the mess of wet coats and dirty boots.

Upgrade your mudroom to make it more functional and easier to maintain. For example, you can incorporate storage solutions to store and organize your boots, add a bench to sit on while you take your shoes off and install hooks to hang your coats.

2. Upgrade your flooring

One way to bring a whole new look to your home is by bringing in new flooring, which can serve as the foundation for all interior styles. And, while there are so many great flooring options to select from, many homeowners today are opting to seek out floors that not only look great but also can stand up to busy households and traffic.

A great option that brings fantastic, real-wood looks coupled with kid-and-pet-proof performance is LL Flooring’s new ReNature by CoreLuxe. This floor is waterproof and resistant to dents, scratches, scuffs, and stains – plus it’s made from 25% recycled materials, another perk for homeowners who prioritize aesthetics, functionality and responsible manufacturing. What’s more, with renovation season upon us, DIY’ers will love this easy-to-install flooring.

“ReNature by CoreLuxe is a perfect flooring solution that unites progressive manufacturing with design ingenuity, resulting in a product that’s both resilient and stylish,” said Jen Meska, Head of Merchandising at LL Flooring. “This flooring is manufactured with a commitment to material reuse, while providing a tough, resilient and waterproof solution for pros and homeowners.”

The company also offers myriad stylish, quality options in solid hardwood and Duravana hybrid resilient flooring, so you can choose the perfect flooring for your fall home renovation project.

3. Give your fireplace a facelift

As the weather cools down, it’s time to light your fireplace. But before you do, give your fireplace a makeover so you can transform your living room into a relaxing and welcoming space for your friends and family.

Some easy ways to give your fireplace a facelift include updating or replacing the mantel or replacing the current surround with new stone or tile. If you’re feeling ambitious, add a built-in seating area nearby. This seating area makes it easier to enjoy the warmth and glow of the fireplace and acts as a focal point for fall gatherings.

4. Extend your entertaining space outdoors

Don’t limit your entertaining to the indoors. With a few additions, you can easily extend your living or dining room into your outdoor space.

Add a firepit or fire table to your deck or patio so you can have cozy conversations around the fire underneath the stars. Also, consider investing in comfortable outdoor furniture so you can dine outdoors or enjoy drinks surrounded by the fall foliage. These additions make it easy to maximize your time outdoors.

This fall, give your home a little time, love and care. Using these four tips, you’ll be well on your way to turning your home into a space you’ll love to spend time in this season and beyond.