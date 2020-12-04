End 2020 on a high note with these holiday hacks!

BPT

While 2020 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us, this year’s holiday season doesn’t have to be. These hacks will help you navigate the new norm this holiday shopping season — and make sure 2020 ends on a stress-free note.

Channel your inner Clark Griswold.

Go all out with holiday decorating and make your home extra festive this year since everyone will be spending more time at home this holiday season. Missing family members who can’t visit this year? Incorporate their photos into your holiday decorations to invoke family memories and to feel closer during this time when so many of us are spending the holidays apart. Cheery decor can improve your entire vibe — so whether you deck the halls with extra string lights in every room or spice up your bar cart with festive beverages, bring the holiday festivities into your own space and embrace the at-home life.

Shop smarter and protect your packages with in-garage delivery.

If you’re planning to do most of your holiday shopping online this year like the majority of Americans, it’s even more important than ever to be prepared with a secure and contactless delivery solution like Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery. Amazon recently expanded the service to millions more Prime members in more than 4,000 cities across the United States. Ensure your gifts, decorations and everything else you need to have a safe and happy celebration are protected against damage, theft and weather. All you need is a myQ smart garage door opener linked to Key by Amazon app to have packages delivered directly into your garage. myQ technology can be added to all leading brands of garage door openers in minutes via a myQ Smart Garage Hub, which practically pays for itself thanks to a special $30 Amazon credit after your first in-garage delivery with promo code KEY30 (Terms and conditions apply. Find them at amazon.com/keypromo to learn more.).

Start a new family tradition.

With the holidays looking a bit different this year, our annual traditions may also have a new feel. Since life is slowed down and everyone is snuggled in at home, consider making the most of the situation and putting some extra thought into starting a new family tradition. Try ordering matching holiday jammies, experimenting with new delicious family recipes (perhaps spark some friendly competition with a bakeoff over Zoom?) or maybe even try building an ice-skating rink on your lawn. 2020 has been an unforgettable year, so add some happy memories to the mix.

If you’re entertaining and need extra space to spread out, consider your garage.

Your garage is an extension of your home and can be a great place this year to remain socially distant. If you’re entertaining and need extra space to spread out, why not utilize your garage? The indoor/outdoor space lets in fresh air and creates additional room for hosting loved ones over the holiday season. Add space heaters, twinkling lights, some festive music and pour the hot cocoa!