Image

10:38 PM / Thursday October 14, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
14 Oct 2021

Women taken from African mothers by Belgium seek reparation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 14, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

BRUSSELS (AP) — Five biracial women born in Congo when the country was under Belgian rule who were taken away from their Black mothers and separated from their African roots are suing the Belgian state for crimes against humanity.

Lea Tavares Mujinga, Monique Bintu Bingi, Noelle Verbeken, Simone Ngalula and Marie-Jose Loshi hope Belgium will finally recognize its responsibility in the suffering endured by the thousands of mixed-race children, known as “metis,″ who were snatched away from families and placed in religious institutions and homes by Belgian authorities that ruled over the area from 1908 to 1960.

Their case is being examined on Thursday by a Brussels court.

The five women, all born between 1945 and 1950, filed their lawsuit last year amid growing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial past.

In the wake of protests against racial inequality in the United States, several statues of former King Leopold II, who is blamed for the deaths of millions of Africans during Belgium’s colonial rule, have been vandalized in Belgium, and some have been removed.

In 2019, the Belgian government apologized for the state’s role in taking thousands of babies from their African mothers. And for the first time in the country’s history, a reigning king expressed regret last year for the violence carried out by the former colonial power.

The women’s lawyers said they were aged between 2 and 4 when they were taken away at the request of the Belgian colonial administration, in cooperation with the local Catholic church authorities.

According to legal documents, in all five cases the fathers did not exercise parental authority and the Belgian administration threatened the children’s Congolese families with reprisals if they refused to let them go.

The children were placed at a religious mission in Katende, in the province of Kasai, with the Sisters of Saint Vincent de Paul. There, they lived with some 20 other mixed-race girls and Indigenous orphans in very hard conditions.

According to the lawyer, the Belgian state’s strategy aimed at preventing interracial unions and isolating métis children, known as the “children of shame,” to make sure they would not claim a link with Belgium later in their lives.

After independence, the legal documents claim that the children were left abandoned by both the State and the Church, and that some of them were sexually molested by militia fighters. The women have requested compensation of 50,000 euros each.

Image

“This is not for the money,” lawyer Michelle Hirsch said. “We want a law that can apply to all so that the Belgian State recognizes the crimes committed and the suffering endured by métis children.”

Related Posts

Brussels mourns, Belgium on alert as police hunt suspect Mothers in Charge – Women Working 4 A Change holds graduation ceremony for its fourth cohort Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Miles Mack Playground: a shared history and hope for the future

October 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jim Brown The beautiful Miles Mack Playground in Mantua, which serves the...

Health

WHO honors Henrietta Lacks, woman whose cells served science

October 13, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: The Lacks Family via AP By JAMEY KEATEN GENEVA (AP) — The...

Stateside

Women taken from African mothers by Belgium seek reparation

October 14, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By SAMUEL PETREQUIN BRUSSELS (AP) — Five biracial women born in Congo when...

Color Of Money

The new homeowner’s moving checklist

October 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Now that you’ve closed on your first house, you’re officially a...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Apple & Pear Galette

October 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Adding apple cider to popular drinks will...

Politics

Mail-in ballots, office hours, and dropbox locations for the 2021 General Election

October 8, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Philadelphia City Commissioners  The initial mailing of requested ballots for the 2021 General...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff