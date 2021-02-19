Image

9:53 AM / Saturday February 20, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
19 Feb 2021

Wolf commutes life sentences for 13 jailed on murder charges

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 19, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Gov. Tom Wolf

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

HARRISBURG, Pa.  — Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced last Friday he has commuted the life sentences of 13 Pennsylvania inmates, clearing the way for their release to halfway houses.

Wolf said they had all been unanimously recommended by the Board of Pardons. All 13 had been convicted of first- or second-degree murder.

Nine are from Philadelphia, three are from Allegheny County and one is from Lancaster. They range in ages from 51 to 83. Two are women convicted of murders in Philadelphia.

Wolf said two of the inmates are brothers who in 1981 carjacked a man who later died of a heart attack. Another set of brothers has maintained they are innocent of a fatal robbery and shooting in 1993 and had turned down plea deals for no more than 10 years in prison.

Image

Wolf says he believes the inmates deserve a second chance.

Related Posts

President Obama commutes 58 sentences Obama commutes sentences of eight crack cocaine offenders Obama commutes sentences of 46 convicts
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… Becoming Blackness: Creating history and ‘herstory’

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email I woke up today with the thoughts of what it takes to get...

Stateside

Wolf commutes life sentences for 13 jailed on murder charges

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Gov. Tom Wolf ASSOCIATED PRESS  HARRISBURG, Pa.  — Gov. Tom Wolf’s...

Entertainment

Tyler Perry, Clintons attend memorial for actor Cicely Tyson

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Niall Gulstone of Atlanta, waits on line to attend a public...

Politics

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on...

Style

How to stay safe during your remodel amid COVID-19

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Many homeowners still find themselves stuck at home due to the...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of February 19

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Mercury retrograde was technically over last Saturday (the 20th). For eleven...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff