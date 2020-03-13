Wolf Administration provides guidance to commonwealth employees on travel and large gatherings

In consultation with the Department of Health, Governor Tom Wolf today provided direction on travel and large gatherings for commonwealth agencies and employees under the governor’s jurisdiction in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania.

“We are taking this action in the best interest of all commonwealth employees as we continue to respond swiftly and appropriately to the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “Many state employees are working on the front lines with federal and local partners to coordinate efforts. I thank you for your commitment.”

The new directives for commonwealth employees take effect immediately and are consistent with the governor’s emergency disaster declaration and based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC’s recommendations.

Travel:

• No international travel for official commonwealth business.

• No out-of-state travel for official commonwealth business unless determined to be mission critical by agency heads.

Large meetings, conferences, trainings, and community events:

• Postpone hosting or participating in large meetings, conferences, trainings, or community events unless approved by the Governor’s Office.

• If a large gathering must be held in person, approval by the Governor’s Office is required.

• Consider virtual large gatherings as an alternative.

The governor also provided employee guidance for those missing work due to COVID-19.

Temporary/Emergency Telework:

• Employees who are in COVID-19 quarantine, but otherwise healthy and able to work, may be authorized for telework by their supervisors in cooperation with human resources.

• Remote work arrangements under this policy are temporary and specific to COVID-19 self-quarantine.

Expansion of Leave and Paid Status for Impacted Employees:

• If a quarantined employee is unable to telework, the employee can seek approval to stay home from work with no loss in pay for up to 10 workdays (during the 14-day quarantine period).

• This release from work with pay would be a very rare outcome, and we will explore all options short of this step so we can provide vital services to the commonwealth citizens.

The commonwealth will continue to evaluate the need to modify policies as the situation continues to develop. In the interim, all existing policies are currently in force.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration on March 6 that directs all commonwealth departments and agencies to use all available resources and personnel as is deemed necessary to respond to the emergency situation.