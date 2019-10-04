Image

2:20 PM / Saturday October 5, 2019

Visit Dorchester
4 Oct 2019

Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1M donation for students

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 4, 2019 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

Related Posts

Oprah Winfrey to sell Harpo Studios in Chicago Default ThumbnailS. Africa: First class graduates from Winfrey school Default ThumbnailCitizens Bank Foundation announces $25,000 donation to Philabundance to help overcome food donation deficits
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Guest Commentary: The Black Church Needs an Honest Prayer

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Tearing down the wall that separates many Black churches from the beauty and...

Go With The-Flo

Brandy is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a new song, “Freedom Rings”

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Brandy (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Multi-award winning songstress/actress...

Color Of Money

Simple steps to keep your second home safe from costly repairs

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether it’s a cabin up north, a villa down south or a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Oct. 6

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The big news this week is both Mercury and Mars change...

Food And Beverage

Get Back into the Swing of Dinnertime

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo FAMILY FEATURES After juggling work, school, extracurricular...

Style

Joan Johnson, co-founder of Johnson Products Company, dies at 89

September 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Sarah Wood DIVERSEEDUCATION.COM Joan Johnson, co-founder of the Black hair care business...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff