Image

11:10 PM / Saturday June 20, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
20 Jun 2020

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections, will resubmit to Supreme Court

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 20, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By ASTRID GALVAN and DEB RIECHMANN

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew his effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Trump denounced a Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Splitting with Trump and judicial conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 vote Thursday.

Through executive action, Trump could still take away the ability of 650,000 young immigrants to live and work legally in the U.S. And with no legislative answer in sight in Congress, uncertainty continues for many immigrants who know no other home except America.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted,’ much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

Many believe Trump could modify the rescinding of DACA in the same way he changed a travel ban on mostly Muslim countries. The ban was upheld by the Supreme Court after two revisions in over a year, including adding North Koreans and some Venezuelan officials to the ban.

Image

Related Posts

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of ‘Dreamers’ just yet Supreme Court declines to decide fate of ‘Dreamers’ just yet Trump and the Supreme Court: What you need to know
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns

June 19, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, visitors to...

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: White voices in conjunction with the BLM movement – A conversation with Marla Newsom

June 19, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danae Reid The current political and racial climate is so grave that...

Sun Report

Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

June 19, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential...

Color Of Money

Seven tips to save money and have fun shopping online

June 11, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Online shopping allows you the ease of getting items delivered directly...

Seniors

Engage Virtually: Tips for keeping older adults connected

June 19, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Connection and a sense of community can be critical to well-being...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 21

June 19, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Most people know their sign from a horoscope column or a...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff