12:03 AM / Friday May 20, 2022

18 May 2022

Mastriano wins PA GOP gov nod; Dems Shapiro, Fetterman win races

May 18, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —John Fetterman wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania primary. Josh Shapiro wins Democratic nomination for PA govermor.

Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in Pennsylvania’s Senate Republican primary was essentially tied with a more traditional rival, while his pick for governor notched a commanding victory Tuesday as the former president worked to expand his hold on the GOP.

Doug Mastriano was already surging in the governor’s race when Trump issued an endorsement over the weekend supporting the far-right state senator. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, was locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that was too early to call Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania law requires recounts when the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less. With just a few hundred votes separating Oz and McCormick, the result may not be clear for several days.

Tuesday marked the busiest night of the nascent primary season, with contests also being waged in North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho. Both parties are choosing candidates to enter the fall general election, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs.

