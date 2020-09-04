The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. launches its first-ever virtual Annual Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) announced that registration is open for its first-ever Virtual Annual Legislative Conference (ALC).

Virtual ALC, which began on August 31 and will take place through October 2, will allow “attendees” to experience the programming they have become accustomed to from the comfort and safety of their homes. During this unprecedented time in our nation’s history, the CBCF will invite the world to tune in as all registration for programming will be provided at no cost. Registration can be completed at cbcfinc.org/alc.

Speakers and special guests slated to participate in Virtual ALC include: vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris( D- Calif.); former 2020 presidential candidate, Sen.Cory Booker(D-N.J.); Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman, Congresswoman Karen Bass(D- Calif.); CBCF board chairman, Congressman Cedric Richmond( D-La. ); NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson; Georgetown University professor and author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, and Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder LaTosha Brown.

U.S. Representatives Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) will serve as honorary co-chairs for Virtual ALC. This year’s ALC theme, “Now is Our Time,” represents a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and we all must play a role. Now is also the time to recognize the work and impact of the largest Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in history.

“This conference takes place as the world, America and the Black community manages a global pandemic, economic depression and a sustained movement for racial equity in addition to a host of other issues leading into the 2020 United States general election,” Tonya Veasey, CBCF president and CEO, said. “As Black Americans continue to fight a double pandemic, it is imperative that we take action and use this historic moment to inform policy, educate the public and provide even a brief moment of respite.”

“This is an incredible time of transition in America, and especially within the Black community,” Johnson said. “The theme of this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference highlights the fierce urgency for change. Voting rights, civil rights, healthcare, and our very democracy are at stake. Now is Our Time. I am honored to lead this unprecedented virtual convening with Congresswoman Lawrence.”

“Now is Our Time to vote, to be informed, to be counted, and to take a stand,” Lawrence said. “The Annual Legislative Conference is committed to providing a voice for Black America. This year, we continue, even in a pandemic. We continue in a vital format. In 2020, the need to come together as Black people is essential. Come join us.”

Attracting more than 30,000 people to Washington, DC each year, the Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) is CBCF’s leading public policy convening on issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community. Historically, the five-day conference is held in September at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Virtual ALC will reach, engage, educate and mobilize an even larger portion of the global Black community.

Virtual ALC will include more than 30 issue forums and braintrusts with Congressional Black Caucus members serving as honorary hosts of sessions; a National Town Hall; the Emerging Leaders Series; and celebrity entertainment. A special Day of Healing and Phoenix Awards Dinner will also be featured.

To receive detailed Virtual ALC schedules, special guest announcements, registration information and programming updates in the coming weeks and months, subscribe to receive the e-newsletter and follow @CBCFinc on Twitter and Instagram using the official hashtag #VirtualALC.

About the CBCF

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. For more information, visit: www.cbcfinc.org.