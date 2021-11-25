Image

5:25 PM / Friday November 26, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
25 Nov 2021

SUBURBAN NEWS: Philadelphia PD’s Derrick Wood selected as Norristown police chief

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 25, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

NORRISTOWN, Pa.—  The Municipal Council of Norristown unanimously named Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick Wood as their new Norristown police chief.at their Nov. 16 work session.

Wood, a 23-year veteran of the Philadelphia force, was one of dozens of candidates who applied for the position during a national search this summer to replace Mark Talbot who accepted a police chief position in Virginia.

Council’s action initiates the process to draw up a conditional employment contract with Wood and conduct a thorough background check. Following a clean background check, Wood will be sworn-in as the police chief (date TBD).

“Inspector Wood has the training, the experience, and the community support to lead the Norristown Police Department. Council looks forward to Wood being a key figure in the Norristown community as we all work together to keep our town safe,” said Council President Derrick Perry.

Wood started his career in law enforcement with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1998, earning the rank sergeant in 2004. He continued to climb the ranks up to early 2017 when he was appointed inspector-southwest division, managing over 800 officers and civilian staff members. At present, he is the police inspector for recruitment and background investigations. Police inspector is the third highest rank in the Philadelphia Police Department after commissioner and deputy commissioner.

Image

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Holy Family University and completed training at the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute of Policing in Boston.

Wood’s appointment comes after an extensive search that drew applicants from across the nation. Community members were able to speak with Wood during the final stage of the interview process at an Oct. 28 candidate forum.

The police chief is charged with leading the Norristown Police Department’s approximately 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff who work to protect the municipality’s 35,000 residents. Community safety is one of the leading priorities for the police department.

Related Posts

New Philadelphia police chief starts amid surge in homicides DAO statement on criminal charges against Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Holmes Staff inspector Michael P. Cram appointed as acting Chief of County Detectives for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

SUBURBAN NEWS: Philadelphia PD’s Derrick Wood selected as Norristown police chief

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email NORRISTOWN, Pa.—  The Municipal Council of Norristown unanimously named Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick...

Week In Review

Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Betty Shabazz’s six daughters, including the mother of 12-year-old Malcolm Shabazz,...

Color Of Money

Three tips to boost your home design with energy-efficient LED bulbs

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you dream about transforming your home on a budget, chances are...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Chewy Five Ginger Spice Molasses Cookies

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Tropical Ginger Punch What’s Cookin’?...

Health

Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of November 28, 2021

November 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week begins in a dreamy way that makes us start...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff