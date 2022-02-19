Suburban News: Month long MLK legacy-focused events culminate with Feb. 24 service project at West Chester University

On February 24, members of the WCU community will gather in Sykes Student Union Ballroom for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service project.

From 1 to 4 p.m., volunteers will participate in service projects that benefit the Charles A. Melton Arts and Education Center and St. Agnes Outreach Services, both of which provide academic and emotional support as well as basic needs assistance for youth and their families.

The Center for Civic Engagement and Social Impact (CCESI) invites the community to (1) create personal letters to students with advice, encouragement, and experiences about preparing for, applying to, and attending college; and (2) make hand-held stress-relief toys and sanitize toys and educational supplies. Representatives from both non-profits will share their personal commitments to serve and a video about Dr. King’s legacy of service will be played. Volunteers may register at this link: https://ramconnect.wcupa.edu/CCESI/rsvp_boot?id=1418443. For more information, contact Kaileik Asbury at: [email protected] or 610-436-3508.

“These organizations are pivotal to Chester County and how they directly address the needs of the community and we as an institution will answer Dr. King’s famous question, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Asbury, who is CCESI’s assistant director, said. The University’s 2022 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy culminates in this in-person event.

The celebration began virtually on January 27, when Nikole Hannah-Jones, 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner and creator of The 1619 Project, discussed via Zoom the history of U.S. education as it relates to people of color. Then on January 28, dozens of viewers participated in the 29th annual campus Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration, hosted virtually by The Society (formerly the WCU Frederick Douglass Society). The recording is available on WCU’s YouTube channel and on WCU’s MLK 2022 website at: https://www.wcupa.edu/mlk/.

For 28 years, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Brunch, has been a sell-out fundraiser for the Frederick Douglass Legacy Scholarships. Without an in-person event this year, in lieu of ticket sales, donations are being accepted for the scholarships at this secure website: www.givecampus.com/schools/WestChesterUniversityofPennsylvania/frederick-douglass-legacy-scholarship.

There, you can learn about a few of the scholars in their 90-second videos. The deadline for donations is Friday, March 11, 2022.

The January 28 celebration honored this year’s Drum Major for Justice, Katherine Norris ’88, chair of curriculum and instruction at Howard University. From 2007 to August 2021, she was a WCU professor of early and middle grades education and special assistant to the dean of the College of Education and Social Work.