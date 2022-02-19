Image

2:27 AM / Saturday February 19, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
18 Feb 2022

Suburban News: Month long MLK legacy-focused events culminate with Feb. 24 service project at West Chester University

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 18, 2022 Category: Stateside Posted by:

On February 24, members of the WCU community will gather in Sykes Student Union Ballroom for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service project.

From 1 to 4 p.m., volunteers will participate in service projects that benefit the Charles A. Melton Arts and Education Center and St. Agnes Outreach Services, both of which provide academic and emotional support as well as basic needs assistance for youth and their families.

The Center for Civic Engagement and Social Impact (CCESI) invites the community to (1) create personal letters to students with advice, encouragement, and experiences about preparing for, applying to, and attending college; and (2) make hand-held stress-relief toys and sanitize toys and educational supplies. Representatives from both non-profits will share their personal commitments to serve and a video about Dr. King’s legacy of service will be played. Volunteers may register at this link: https://ramconnect.wcupa.edu/CCESI/rsvp_boot?id=1418443.  For more information, contact Kaileik Asbury at: [email protected] or 610-436-3508.

 “These organizations are pivotal to Chester County and how they directly address the needs of the community and we as an institution will answer Dr. King’s famous question, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Asbury, who is CCESI’s  assistant director, said. The University’s 2022 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy culminates in this in-person event.

The celebration began virtually on January 27, when Nikole Hannah-Jones, 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner and creator of The 1619 Project, discussed via Zoom the history of U.S. education as it relates to people of color. Then on January 28, dozens of viewers participated in the 29th annual campus Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration, hosted virtually by The Society (formerly the WCU Frederick Douglass Society). The recording is available on WCU’s YouTube channel and on WCU’s MLK 2022 website at: https://www.wcupa.edu/mlk/.

For 28 years, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Brunch, has been a sell-out fundraiser for the Frederick Douglass Legacy Scholarships. Without an in-person event this year, in lieu of ticket sales, donations are being accepted for the scholarships at this secure website: www.givecampus.com/schools/WestChesterUniversityofPennsylvania/frederick-douglass-legacy-scholarship.

Image

 There, you can learn about a few of the scholars in their 90-second videos. The deadline for donations is Friday, March 11, 2022.

The January 28 celebration honored this year’s Drum Major for Justice, Katherine Norris ’88, chair of curriculum and instruction at Howard University. From 2007 to August 2021, she was a WCU professor of early and middle grades education and special assistant to the dean of the College of Education and Social Work.

Related Posts

SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County Community College & West Chester University partner to erase equity gaps in college completion SUBURBAN NEWS: College president and Chester County sheriff join police cadets for final run PECO Celebrates African American History Month with series of innovative events focused on arts, education and community
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Tripwire for real war? Cyber’s fuzzy rules of engagement

February 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus where U.S....

Health

Philadelphia establishes COVID Response Levels to guide mandate enforcement

February 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email   The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has announced new COVID Response Levels...

Color Of Money

Understanding financial infidelity and its effect on relationships

February 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email  FAMILY FEATURES Infidelity and deception can take many forms in a relationship, including...

Oasis

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

February 4, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California’s...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Butternut Squash Soup with Sweet and Purple Potato Soup

February 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? African Spiced Yellow Split-Pea and...

Go With The-Flo

Jonathan Owens, the Houston Texans safety got down on one knee and proposed to Simone Biles Valentines Day

February 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Simone Biles (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony Following...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff