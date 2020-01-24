Image

6:05 AM / Saturday January 25, 2020

Visit Dorchester
24 Jan 2020

Study: Spotted lanternfly costing Pennsylvania $50M annually

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 24, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By Michael Rubinkam

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest from Asia that is wreaking havoc on valuable trees and vines, is costing the Pennsylvania economy about $50 million and eliminating nearly 500 jobs each year, according to a Penn State study released last Thursday.

The study represents researchers’ first attempt to quantify the destruction caused by the large, colorful plant hopper. First detected in the U.S. in 2014, in Pennsylvania’s Berks County, it has since overrun the state’s southeastern corner and spread into nearby states including New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia.

Economists in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences estimated the financial impact on industries most susceptible to spotted lantern fly, including nurseries, vineyards, Christmas tree growers and hardwood producers.

In the state’s hard-hit southeast, spotted lantern flies  imposes $29 million in direct costs on growers and forest landowners, according to the study. Secondary costs, including reduced business and household spending, represent another $21 million each year.

If the insect were to expand statewide, it could cause $325 million in damage and wipe out 2,800 jobs, the researchers estimate. The state’s $19 billion forest products industry would be especially vulnerable. Pennsylvania, with its vast unbroken stretches of forest, is the nation’s No. 1 producer of hardwoods.

“The part that we’re really concerned about is what’s going on out in the forest. This thing is feeding on trees and those trees are worth a lot of money,” said Jay Harper, a study co-author and director of Penn State’s Fruit Research and Extension Center.

Image

“This is a call to arms,” he said.

Spotted lantern flies are believed to weaken, though not necessarily kill, trees like maple, oak and black walnut. A greater economic threat than tree mortality is the prospect that states and nations could limit imports from Pennsylvania in an effort to prevent the bugs’ spread, according to Wayne Bender, who leads the Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council, part of the state agriculture department.

“The industry is taking it very seriously and has taken proactive … measures to minimize the threat and movement of spotted lanternfly,” he said.

Elsewhere, scientists have been testing chemical and biological methods of lanternfly control. Government contractors are removing tree of heaven — an invasive tree that is the lantern flies’ preferred host — from public property. Pennsylvania has also established a quarantine meant to limit the bugs’ spread.

The Penn State study was funded by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a legislative agency.

Related Posts

Landmark Alzheimer’s study urgently seeks African-American volunteers Default ThumbnailPenn study: downsides of cancer care rarely seen in black media Default ThumbnailStudy: white males live longer than black males by seven yrs in U.S.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Will money rule in this presidential race?

January 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Julianne Malveaux TriceEdneyWire.com Democrats started this presidential campaign season with more than...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Small town tales: Short Pump and Ashland, Virginia

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOT: Ashland Mural (Photos: Renée S. Gordon) By Renée S. Gordon In...

Seniors

Ways to make the world a better place for seniors

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features By 2050, the senior population (adults age 65 and older) will...

Entertainment

Terry Crews visits Philadelphia to talk life lessons, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the beauty of creativity

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kharisma McIlwaine Terry Crews truly embodies the word multi-hyphenate, having been incredibly...

Color Of Money

Swiping payment cards at the pump could put your card information at risk

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Have you paid for gas recently at the pump where you’ve had...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 26

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week, the Sun and Mercury are in Aquarius; Venus joins...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff