NAACP condems act of hate, shooting in Jacksonville

NAACP President & CEO: “As we continued the march for freedom in Washington, hateful actors continued to carry out the white supremacist agenda in Jacksonville.”

WASHINGTON – Earlier today [Saturday], during the continuation of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a white supremacist follower in Jacksonville claimed the lives of three Black Americans at a Dollar General store. NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson released the following statement, condemning the act of hatred and calling for the ban of assault weapons:

“It’s a sad day in America when we realize that extremists will stop at nothing to undermine our work to thrive. As we continued the march for freedom in Washington, hateful actors continued to carry out the white supremacist agenda in Jacksonville, claiming the lives of Black Americans in the name of an era we refuse to go back to. Today’s tragedy is a reminder of why we march, and why we will stop at nothing to ensure that democracy works for everybody. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who stand to be forever impacted by today’s acts of hatred. Enough is enough. We must ban assault weapons now.”

