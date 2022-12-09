Image

10:42 PM / Saturday December 10, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
9 Dec 2022

Special election scheduled for late Pennsylvania rep’s seat

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 9, 2022 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term, marking the first of several special elections to come in a nearly evenly split state House of Representatives.

The only question may be who orders it.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Wednesday scheduled the special election for Feb. 7 to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, (D-Allegheny). The earliest possible date to legally order the election is Jan. 31, according to Cutler’s office.

DeLuca, 85, died in October, after ballots were printed and after the legal deadline to substitute a candidate.

While the Democrats appear to have a razor-thin majority at 102-101, DeLuca’s death leaves the chamber tied at 101-101 between the parties.

Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the order on the last day of the two-year legislative session, but Democrats may also order a special election for the seat.

Top-ranking Democrat Rep. Joanna McClinton — who, with her party potentially at the helm, could become the House’s next speaker — said she plans to issue her own writ of election on Thursday.

McClinton said the special election should be set for the earliest possible date but contended that Cutler and House Republicans lack the authority to order one for the next legislative session, when they will be in the minority.

Two other Allegheny County Democrats, Reps. Austin Davis, and Summer Lee, each won another term but were also elected to higher office, Davis as lieutenant governor and Lee as a member of Congress.

The Senate will also have a vacancy to fill, with Wednesday’s retirement of Republican Sen. John Gordner of Columbia County, with two years left in his four-year term.

Related Posts

In narrowly split Pa. House, parties stick with top leaders Dates set for special election to fill Rep. Cummings’ seat Pennsylvania population lag costs state a US House seat
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Politics

Garland: Justice Dept.’s civil rights work is key priority

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil...

Go With The-Flo

Jesse Williams was spotted attending a party with his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo in New York City

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email AB OVE PHOTO: Jesse Williams (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony According to UPI, “The...

Food And Beverage

Braised Collard Greens with Cherry Tomatoes

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Braised Kale with Tomatoes Reality...

Seniors

What older adults need to know about COVID-19 to help stay safe this winter season

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD By Danielle Hambrick, PharmD BPT  As colder weather drives...

Health

Do you have the winter sniffles? Five ways you can manage indoor winter allergies

December 2, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you suffer from itchy eyes, a runny nose or a scratchy...

Color Of Money

Budgeting for college? Ways your bank can help you navigate your finances

December 9, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Millions of college students are making a budget for school for the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff