Speaker Joanna McClinton selected as one of nation’s outstanding rising leaders

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton has been selected as one of 19 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials with about 200 members, with honorary co-chairs U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) and ongresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.).

Members of the network have been chosen from more than 2,000 nominations over NewDEAL’s 13 years and are united by their work to enact pro-growth progressive solutions across their diverse array of communities. As part of NewDEAL, they are recognized for their pragmatic, forward-thinking approach and commitment to making government work to solve challenges facing their constituents. Members have included U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who joined as a mayor, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

McClinton joins the group at a time when state and local leaders are on the frontlines of responding to economic issues around the cost of living and the changing nature of work, as well as challenges caused by climate change, racial inequities, threats to our democracy, and emerging technologies. At a moment when unprecedented federal resources are flowing to states, counties, and cities from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and Inflation Reduction Act, NewDEALers are supporting each other in thinking big and sharing model policies and programs, including through in-person and virtual convenings.

In one effort, NewDEAL has tracked effective uses of ARPA funds, which continue to be disbursed at the state and local levels, highlighting some of the innovative ways members of the network have improved the quality of life in their communities.

NewDEALers also led a working group that released a Democracy Playbook, featuring actionable steps elected officials across all levels of state and local government can take to strengthen elections. NewDEAL Leaders’ work also has contributed to reports of policy recommendations on education, climate change, broadband, and the future of work.

NewDEALers’ next major convening will take place at the 2023 Leaders Conference, November 15-17 in Washington, DC, where about 60 members will join other innovators from the public and private sectors to discuss a forward-looking agenda for state and local Democrats to address the biggest challenges facing our country, including A.I., housing, education, climate change, and threats to our democracy.

McClinton was selected to join NewDEAL in part because of her dedication to expanding opportunity and defending democracy. She has led on issues ranging from making it easier to vote to expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program, which assists low-income seniors and differently abled individuals by supplying a rebate for their property taxes and paid rent. She has also helped shepherd an increase in school funding in this year’s budget, including free breakfast for all public school students.

NewDEAL Leaders have found broad support for their work across red, blue, and purple states and cities, with more than 20 rising to higher office in the past few years. Throughout the organization’s history, more than one in four NewDEAL Leaders has moved to higher office. These leaders include members of Congress, such as Marilyn Strickland in Washington, Brittany Pettersen in Colorado, and Jennifer McClellan in Virginia, Gov. Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, and new Mayors in cities from San Jose, California. to Stamford, Connecticut.

“This is an important moment for Pennsylvania and other states to implement transformational policies that respond to our biggest challenges, while boosting economic security and prosperity to help our communities and neighbors thrive,” McClinton said. “I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”