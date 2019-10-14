Image

12:01 AM / Thursday October 17, 2019

Visit Dorchester
14 Oct 2019

Some states honoring Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 14, 2019 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By Russell Contreras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A handful of states are celebrating their first Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.

From Minnesota to Vermont, at least five states and Washington, D.C., have done away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus Day remains in place.

Since 1992, Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus helped launched centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

New Mexico is marking its statewide Indigenous Peoples Day with an invocation by several tribal leaders in unison in their native languages. There also will be a parade and traditional dances at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

“I think it’s great and it’s about time,” said All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman E. Paul Torres, a member of Isleta Pueblo in New Mexico.

State offices in Maine also are scheduled to close for the holiday. Maine, home to four federally recognized tribes, ditched Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day with an April bill signing by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

She said at the time she hoped the move would represent a move “toward healing, toward inclusiveness.” Tribes in Maine have had a rocky relationship with the state government over the years, and the Penobscot and Passamaquoddy tribes withdrew representatives to the Legislature in 2015, when Republican Gov. Paul LePage was in office.

The change to Indigenous Peoples Day prompted some backlash in conservative circles and among Italian Americans. University of Maine College Republicans, for example, have described the move as part of a “radical left-wing agenda.”

But Native Americans in some states have welcomed the change and said it was time to pay homage to Native Americans instead of Columbus.

Image

Democratic New Mexico state Rep. Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo, the sponsor of the New Mexico legislation that changed the holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day, said the day allows reflection on the United States’ complicated history. Adopting the holiday, he said, provides some restorative justice for indigenous communities.

___

Associated Press reporter Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

Related Posts

PA Rep. Chris Rabb: Get rid of Columbus Day in PA, replace with Indigenous People’s Day The Kimmel Center’s Annual Holiday Tradition a ‘Soulful Christmas’ returns honoring gospel icon Dottie Peoples, Dec. 11 Fight to repeal Columbus Day continues in state where holiday was born
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Freedom Quest

Happy Birthday Jerry!

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email The Philadelphia Sunday Sun remembers our publisher J. (Jerry) Whyatt Mondesire on the SUN’s...

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Five fall essentials to keep you excited about the season

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danae Reid Whether you’re a freak for all things pumpkin spice or...

Color Of Money

Small business: How ethics can help your bottom line

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  The last thing any company wants is a misstep that hurts the...

Oasis

Obituary: Sybil Williams-Clarke, widow of historian/educator Dr. John Henrik Clarke, 95

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sybil Williams-Clarke (Photo courtesy of Karen Quinones Miller) Sybil Williams-Clarke,...

Food And Beverage

Meal solutions for a flavorful fall

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Fall marks the beginning of back to busy — back to school...

Go With The-Flo

Tichina Arnold hosted the 2nd Annual Pre-Emmy Diversity Luncheon honoring Black Hollywood’s most prominent stars

October 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tichina Arnold  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff