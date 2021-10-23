Sharpton calls for NY street named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor of Colin Powell

Flo Anthony

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for a street in Brooklyn, New York, named after confederate army leader Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor of the late United States General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Rev. Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) have previously condemned the street, General Lee Avenue, which runs through the center of Fort Hamilton, New York City’s only U.S. military base. Robert E. Lee is infamously known for leading the Confederate troops during the Civil War.