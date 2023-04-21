Shapiro administration encourages Pennsylvanians to submit FAFSA form by May 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is encouraging Pennsylvanians to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) by May 1, 2023.

“Completing and submitting the FAFSA opens up a world of possibilities for many students across Pennsylvania – it’s the first step toward receiving both federal and state student aid. When the FAFSA is not filled out students are leaving money on the table that could potentially help them find their education,” said Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, acting secretary of education. “Filling out the FAFSA can help make college an affordable reality for many students by reducing or eliminating the need to borrow money, helping students feel more financially prepared and ready to take on their futures.”

All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program do have an extended deadline the first year they file: August 1, 2023.

Over 140 school districts across the Commonwealth have 50% or higher student FAFSA completion. School districts that have 70% or higher student FAFSA completion include:

• Garnet Valley School District, 70%

• Jenkintown School District, 70%

• Lower Moreland Township School District, 70%

• Marple Newtown School District, 70%

• Old Forge School District, 70%

• Pine-Richland School District, 70%

• Riverview School District, 70%

• Springfield School District, 70%

• Wallingford-Swarthmore School District 75%

The FAFSA is an important tool for students seeking postsecondary education opportunities, whether they’re stepping onto campus for the first time or returning in the fall. Current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students should submit the FAFSA to the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal student aid.

By filling out the FAFSA, students can receive federal grants, work study, and loans for each year of postsecondary education. Many states and colleges award aid to postsecondary students based on federal aid eligibility, and states and many colleges will award their own aid based on that data.

