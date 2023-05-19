Image

10:58 PM / Friday May 19, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
19 May 2023

Shapiro administration awards $6 million to fight overdose deaths in underrepresented communities

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 19, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced more than $6 million in grant funding for organizations to establish or expand substance use disorder (SUD) services, community outreach and education to underrepresented communities struggling with the opioid overdose crisis.

“Trends in drug overdose deaths show widening disparities between demographic groups, both in Pennsylvania and nationally,” said DDAP Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Communities of color are experiencing disproportionately higher rates of overdose deaths and are less likely to receive substance use treatment or supports. This funding will provide additional resources to organizations that are on the front lines of helping Pennsylvania communities facing the opioid crisis.”

In 2020, overdose death rates  increased 39% for Black Pennsylvanians compared to 2019. In 2021, Black Pennsylvanians died from an overdose at a rate that was nearly two times higher than white Pennsylvanians.

Those eligible for this funding included organizations which provide services, outreach, and/or education to communities of color that promote access to harm reduction services, low-barrier SUD and medication-assisted treatment (MAT), recovery and peer supports, and/or offender reentry supports.

Through this funding award, 19 organizations are receiving grants up to $400,000 for a 12-month period beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Funds shall be applied toward a range of activities, including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and evidence-based programming. The 19 grantees and counties they serve are as follows:

  • Bethany Christian of Western PA, Crawford and Erie 
  • Crossroads Treatment Centers, Allegheny and Philadelphia 
  • Helping Hands Ministries, Mercer 
  • Horizon House, Philadelphia
  • Macedonia FACE, Allegheny 
  • Mid-Atlantic Rehabilitation Services (MARS), Lehigh and Northampton 
  • PA Counseling Services, Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York
  • Partners for Quality Foundation, Allegheny
  • Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Philadelphia
  • Pinnacle Treatment, Washington and Centre
  • Preventive Measures, Lehigh and Northampton
  • Reading Hospital, Berks 
  • Recovery Coaching Services, Berks
  • Tadiso, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Armstrong, Greene, Lawrence, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette
  • Three Rivers Youth, Allegheny 
  • Tree of Life Bible Church, Allegheny 
  • Unity Recovery, Philadelphia 
  • UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York 
  • Wedge Medical Center, Inc., Philadelphia 
  • Funding for these grants is provided from the opioid settlement funding that was appropriated to DDAP by the General Assembly.

For more information about the work the Shapiro Administration is doing to combat the addiction crisis, visit: ddap.pa.gov.

Related Posts

CDC’s new education campaigns address increasing drug overdose deaths Pennsylvania’s overdose deaths rose in 2020, US agency says Shapiro administration awards $200,000 to hemp industry
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

Shapiro administration awards $6 million to fight overdose deaths in underrepresented communities

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced more than $6 million...

Color Of Money

Three tips on how to be a savvy spender this summer

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Summer is the season of events — from graduations and BBQs to...

Education

Teachers earn $67K on average. Is push for raises too late?

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: William Penn School District Superintendent Eric Becoats, center, speaks with prospective...

Go With The-Flo

New series, “Asking for a Friend,” hosted by LisaRaye McCoy is part of TV One’s “Date Night Thursdays”

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LisaRaye McCoy (Photo: Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony After receiving a Women...

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia branch update

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Garlic “Butter” Mushrooms and Cauliflower

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Garlic “Butter” Mushrooms and Cauliflower...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff