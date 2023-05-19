Shapiro administration awards $6 million to fight overdose deaths in underrepresented communities

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced more than $6 million in grant funding for organizations to establish or expand substance use disorder (SUD) services, community outreach and education to underrepresented communities struggling with the opioid overdose crisis.

“Trends in drug overdose deaths show widening disparities between demographic groups, both in Pennsylvania and nationally,” said DDAP Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Communities of color are experiencing disproportionately higher rates of overdose deaths and are less likely to receive substance use treatment or supports. This funding will provide additional resources to organizations that are on the front lines of helping Pennsylvania communities facing the opioid crisis.”

In 2020, overdose death rates increased 39% for Black Pennsylvanians compared to 2019. In 2021, Black Pennsylvanians died from an overdose at a rate that was nearly two times higher than white Pennsylvanians.

Those eligible for this funding included organizations which provide services, outreach, and/or education to communities of color that promote access to harm reduction services, low-barrier SUD and medication-assisted treatment (MAT), recovery and peer supports, and/or offender reentry supports.

Through this funding award, 19 organizations are receiving grants up to $400,000 for a 12-month period beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Funds shall be applied toward a range of activities, including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and evidence-based programming. The 19 grantees and counties they serve are as follows:

Bethany Christian of Western PA, Crawford and Erie

Crossroads Treatment Centers, Allegheny and Philadelphia

Helping Hands Ministries, Mercer

Horizon House, Philadelphia

Macedonia FACE, Allegheny

Mid-Atlantic Rehabilitation Services (MARS), Lehigh and Northampton

PA Counseling Services, Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York

Partners for Quality Foundation, Allegheny

Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Philadelphia

Pinnacle Treatment, Washington and Centre

Preventive Measures, Lehigh and Northampton

Reading Hospital, Berks

Recovery Coaching Services, Berks

Tadiso, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Armstrong, Greene, Lawrence, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette

Three Rivers Youth, Allegheny

Tree of Life Bible Church, Allegheny

Unity Recovery, Philadelphia

UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York

Wedge Medical Center, Inc., Philadelphia

Funding for these grants is provided from the opioid settlement funding that was appropriated to DDAP by the General Assembly.

For more information about the work the Shapiro Administration is doing to combat the addiction crisis, visit: ddap.pa.gov.