12:25 PM / Saturday July 4, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jul 2020

Scanlon helps secure $7.6M grant for DCIU Head Start

July 3, 2020

ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th Dist.) recently announced that a $7,620,894 federal grant has been awarded to the Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU) in support of its critical Head Start program. 

“Every student should have access to quality public education and expanding access to early childhood education for students and families must become a national priority,” Scanlon said. “As a longtime education rights advocate, I know how important these services are to our children and families, and I am pleased to announce this grant for this critical program.” 

For the last 20 years, DCIU has been the sole provider for federally subsidized pre-school in Delaware County. In September 2019, Congresswoman Scanlon advocated on behalf of the DCIU Head Start program to the Department of Education, urging Head Start Director Deborah Bergeron to support the grant application. 

In a letter, she wrote, “I serve a very diverse district, comprising communities of a continuum of wealth and poverty. In Delaware County alone, several school districts have a majority of students at or near poverty, and many families within those districts qualify for the Head Start program.” 

“If not for this program, preschool might be unattainable for some families because of the rising costs,” Scanlon continued. In addition, we know that by placing an emphasis on family wellness, embracing education as a path toward self-improvement, and nurturing strong ties between DCIU’s staff and families, DCIU’s role in our communities is important in solidifying kindergarten readiness.”

