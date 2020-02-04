Image

10:26 AM / Tuesday February 4, 2020

Visit Dorchester
4 Feb 2020

Rihanna to be honored at NAACP Image Awards

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 4, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month.

The NAACP announced Tuesday that it had selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”

Image

Rihanna will be given the award during the Feb. 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. The show will air live from Pasadena, California.

Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a nine-time Grammy winner who launched her own fashion line last year called Fenty with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group. She also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, that debuted in 2018.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice” that the organization seeks to highlight.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailSubmissions for the 43rd NAACP Image Awards are now being accepted Default Thumbnail2010 NAACP Image Awards “Precious” dominates Image Awards via virtual sweep of film categories Default ThumbnailNAACP and TV One announce new multi-media partnership to broadcast “NAACP Image Awards”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

We need political courage on homelessness and recidivism

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jack Brown TriceEdneyWire.com With the Democratic primary kicking into gear and the...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Philadelphia’s Colonial Legacy

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Battle of Germantown re-enactement at Chew House. (Shutterstock.com) By Renée S....

Seniors

Ways to make the world a better place for seniors

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features By 2050, the senior population (adults age 65 and older) will...

Entertainment

Pastor’s fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. David Kennedy stands outside the Echo Theater holding a photo...

Color Of Money

How small businesses can boost sales

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT With over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., it’s tough to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 2

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury moves into Pisces for...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff