2:20 PM / Wednesday April 21, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
20 Apr 2021

President Biden issues statement on Chauvin verdict

April 20, 2021

Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

The verdict is a step forward.

And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America.

No one should be above the law.

Today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough. We can’t stop here.

In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this ever occur.

There’s meaningful police reform legislation in George Floyd’s name, but it shouldn’t take a year to get it done.

I assured the Floyd family that we’re going to continue to fight for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act so I can sign it into law right away.

“I can’t breathe.”

Those were George Floyd’s last words.

We cannot let them die with him. We have to keep hearing them.

We must not turn away. We cannot turn away.

This can be a moment of significant change.

