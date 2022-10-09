Image

11:34 PM / Sunday October 9, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
9 Oct 2022

Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks applauds Biden pardons for simple marijuana possession

October 9, 2022

I appaud President Biden for completing another campaign promise he made, with the pardon of those incarcerated with prior Federal offences of simple possession of Marijuana.  With this pardon, Black and Brown people who were prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates, will have  opportunities previously not available due to their criminal records. 

Thes pardons will also set a precedence for how the law currently classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 of the controlled  Substance Act and hopefully will will lead to the same for state offences. 

