Pennsylvania’s Veterans’ Memorial now open to the public following repairs

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial recently reopened to the public. Located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, the memorial was closed on Oct. 7, 2022 for structural repairs.

The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001, is nationally recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the national cemeteries. It is made of concrete, granite, and stone.

Its structure has been in good condition but needed repairs and alterations to address areas of damage due to long-term exposure to the elements. Specific repairs included re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing, and upgrading drainage. Flagpoles and lighting have been added as new features to honor all services and traditions.

“This memorial is a tribute to America’s veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of us all,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “We are thrilled to re-open it to the public in time for Veterans Day. I encourage everyone to visit this iconic structure and remember those who are part of our history and those who are presently serving.”

If anyone would like to pay tribute to those who have served our country, while also helping to preserve the memorial, they can donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

Tax-deductible donations to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund can be made online at: www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

One hundred percent of donations go toward the on-going upkeep such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial.

For information about any of the DMVA’s services or programs for veterans, visit: www.veterans.pa.gov or follow us at: www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.