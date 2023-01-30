Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 PA tax returns

With the opening of tax filing season, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use a free online option to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns. Taxpayers can visit: www.mypath.pa.gov to file their PA tax returns through the department’s state-only filing system.

myPATH is user-friendly and can also be used to make income tax payments. The deadline to submit 2022 personal income tax returns is April 18, 2023.

“If you’re looking to avoid paying someone else a fee to file your PA return for you, myPATH is a great alternative,” Acting Pa. Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said. “This online filing option helps us deliver on Governor Shapiro’s promise to keep costs down for Pennsylvanians and their families. You can access myPATH from a computer, tablet or mobile phone, which makes it easy to file your return at a time and place that are convenient for you.”

Important features in myPATH

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40), making a payment, responding to department requests for information, and checking the status of a refund.

In order to file the PA-40, taxpayers will need to provide their Social Security number and either: (1) the tax liability for a previous tax year; or (2) their birth date, Pennsylvania driver’s license/photo ID number and the expiration date for the license/photo ID. myPATH offers error-reducing automatic calculators and provides instant confirmation that your return has been successfully filed.

If you choose to create a username and password in myPATH, you’ll have the ability to update or view detailed account information and notices. You can also manage third-party access to your account, meaning you can give a tax professional or another person access to file your return and make payments on your behalf.

Spanish feature in 2023

myPATH has an option for Spanish-speaking Pennsylvania taxpayers to file the PA Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40). To access the Spanish language version of the PA-40, visit: www.mypath.pa.gov and select the “Presentar una declaracion de impuestos sobre la renta personal de PA para 2022” option under the “Individuals” section.

Electronic filing for free

Other free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from vendors. More vendor information is available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Electronic filing for a fee

Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers offer electronic filing, or e-filing, for a fee. Check a list of vendors on the department’s website for further information.

April 18 deadline

All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2022 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, April 18, 2023.

PA Personal Income Tax Guide

Pennsylvania taxpayers who have personal income tax questions are encouraged to review the PA Personal Income Tax Guide, an online publication prepared by the Department of Revenue that includes detailed information on a number of PIT-related topics.

Taxpayer service and assistance

Personal income tax assistance is also available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center and by calling (717) 787-8201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.

Taxpayers may also visit a Department of Revenue district office for state personal income tax filing assistance. Assistance at district offices is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and taxpayers are encouraged to bring their Social Security cards and photo identification with them to facilitate tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the “Where’s My Income Tax Refund?” link on the department’s homepage, or by calling: 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Information, free tax forms and instructions are available at: www.revenue.pa.gov.