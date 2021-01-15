Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus installs officers for 2021-22

ABOVE PHOTO: State Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Donna Bullock (Photos: PA House)

The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus this week installed officers to serve in the 2021-22 legislative session, announced Chairwoman Donna Bullock, (D- 195th Dist.).

“We came together to install our officers and acknowledge the importance of our voices in Harrisburg and across the commonwealth in what has turned into a very concerning time for Pennsylvania and this country,” Bullock said. “The events of Wednesday in Washington and Tuesday in our own Senate chamber in Pennsylvania further highlighted the need for our leadership at a time like this in our history.”

The following members were installed as officers:

Chairwoman — Rep. Donna Bullock (D-195th Dist.)

Vice Chairwoman — Rep. Summer Lee (D- 34th Dist.)

Secretary — Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-95th Dist.)

Treasurer Rep. Manny Guzman (D-127th Dist.)

Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Carolyn Nichols administered the oath to each officer.

In addition to officers, the following members were appointed by Bullock to lead subcommittees:

Subcommittee on Health Equity and Justice – Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D-201st Dist.)

Subcommittee on Education – Rep. Regina Young (D-185th Dist.)

Subcommittee on Budget Equity – Rep. Napoleon Nelson (D-154th Dist.)

Subcommittee on Women and Girls of Color – Rep. Darisha Parker (D- 198th Dist.)

Subcommittee on Gun Violence and Public Safety – Rep. Amen Brown (D-190th Dist.)

Founded in 1973 by then-Majority Leader K. Leroy Irvis, the caucus was formed to serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of African American, Latino and other people of color in the Commonwealth.

Irvis, who eventually went on to be the first Black Speaker of the House, saw the need for the caucus because he felt that legislators representing minority districts needed to speak with a united voice regarding the issues and concerns of their constituents.

Many of the original members of the first caucus were afraid to meet in an open forum. They met in secret for the first few meetings and were successful in establishing an agenda most of the members favored.

Speaking at the installation were members of leadership in the Pennsylvania General Assembly including House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-191st Dist.), also a member of the caucus; state Sens. Vince Hughes (D- 7th Dist.), Senate Appropriations Committee Democratic chairman, and Anthony Williams (D- 8th Dist.), Senate Democratic Whip, both former caucus members; and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D- 3rd Dist.), also a former member of the PLBC and a current member of the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington.