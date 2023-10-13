Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus installs new officers

ABOVE PHOTO: The new Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus officers ( from left): Secretary Ismail Smith Wade-El (D-Lancaster); Vice Chair Darisha Parker (D-198th Dist.); Chair Napoleon Nelson (D-Montgomery); Treasurer Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin).

The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus announced its new officers after a reorganizational meeting last week.

The following members were installed as officers:

Chairman, state Rep. Napoleon Nelson (D–Montgomery)

Vice Chair, state Rep. Darisha Parker (D–198th Dist.)

Secretary, state Rep. Ismail Smith Wade-El ( D–Lancaster)

Treasurer, state Rep. Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin)

Outgoing chair state Rep. Donna Bullock (D–195th Dist.) passes the baton to Nelson. Bullock will continue to focus on issues facing Pennsylvania’s children and youth; she chairs the PA House Children & Youth Committee.

“We are grateful for Representative Bullock’s leadership, and I look forward to building on the momentum we have to achieve real results for minority communities throughout this Commonwealth,” Nelson said. “I am humbled by this honor.”

Bullock guided many PLBC initiatives, including the annual Crystal Bird Faucet Awards, honoring women within state government and Speaker K. Leroy Irvis Day of Action, where business owners, public officials and organizations gather to discuss, learn, and network legislative bills, community concerns and visit the Capitol Complex.

“Chairing the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus has been a wonderful and fulfilling experience,” Bullock said. “Representative Nelson will do a great job as the new chair of the PLBC.”

Established as an official caucus in 1973, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus was formed to empower Black legislators and to serve as an information and advocacy vehicle to advance the interests of Black, Latino, and other Pennsylvanians of color. Many of the original members were afraid to meet in an open forum and had previously met in secret to establish a shared legislative agenda.

Nelson represents the 154th Legislative District in Montgomery County, which is comprised of Cheltenham, Jenkintown, and Springfield townships.