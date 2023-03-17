PennDOT Releases Updated Notice of Funding Opportunity for Federal Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Grants

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the updated Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program is now available. The application period will open on March 27, 2023, and close on May 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m EDT.

“We’ve aligned our NEVI grant program to Federal Highway Administration’s final rulemaking to ensure the best possible strategy and success for Pennsylvania,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Our grant program will enhance Pennsylvania’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure while supporting local communities.”

Federal Highway Administration’s final rulemaking was announced and PennDOT updated the NEVI Round 1 NOFO to adopt the final rulemaking. The updated NOFO, as well as additional materials for applicants’ reference and use, is available on PennDOT’s Apply for NEVI Funds webpage.

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in federal formula funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years. For the Round 1 funding, PennDOT has advanced appropriations of $25.4 million for federal fiscal year (FFY) 2022 and $36.5 million for FFY 2023.

Some of this amount may be used for labor & workforce training, planning, outreach, and program management as allowed by NEVI guidelines. Approximately $56 million is anticipated to be available for applicants. The PA NEVI grant program is a reimbursement grant program and applicants are required to provide a minimum 20% match.

Funds for the PA NEVI grant program are to be awarded on a competitive basis to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain EV Station Infrastructure sites across Pennsylvania.

Most entities are eligible to receive NEVI funds; however, PennDOT anticipates most applicants will be public-sector entities, incorporated nonprofit entities, and corporations or business entities registered to do business in Pennsylvania.

The NEVI grant funding supports the commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) (list) and Interstate lookalikes. Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per the guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build out” designated AFCs (no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements. The PA NEVI grant program includes multiple rounds of funding. During Round 1, the focus will be on building out the AFC network along the interstates to meet the NEVI requirements.

PennDOT has created an interactive map identifying existing AFC-qualifying stations and has grouped interchanges based on priority through a gap analysis. An outline of the scoring criteria is also included listed in order of priority. In addition, PennDOT’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) includes instructions and information on the grant program, eligibility, scoring criteria, submission process and instructions. Interested parties can view the NOFO on PennDOT’s website.

All applications must be submitted electronically through PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s eGrants system at: https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/Login.aspx by 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 5, 2023.

Please submit technical questions about the NOFO by March 24 to: [email protected] In addition, frequently asked questions and answers will be posted publicly online. For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania and to review PennDOT’s pre-announcement resources, visit the PennDOT website at: https://www.penndot.pa.gov/ProjectAndPrograms/Planning/EVs/Pages/NEVI.aspx.