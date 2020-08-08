Image

5:01 AM / Sunday August 9, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
8 Aug 2020

Oprah buys 26 billboards in Louisville, KY demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 8, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Twenty-six billboards displaying a portrait of Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged, according to social justice organization Until Freedom. That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

The billboards, funded by the magazine, showcase the magazine cover dedicated to Taylor, the Courier Journal reported. Also displayed is a quote from Winfrey: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

Until Freedom thanked the Oprah magazine for its work on the billboards.

“Together, we will make sure no one forgets #BreonnaTaylor’s name and recommit to the fight for justice for her and her family,” the group said in a tweet.

Taylor, an emergency medical tech studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Walker has said he didn’t know who was entering the apartment and was firing a warning shot. The charge was later dropped.

Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Tensions have swelled in Taylor’s hometown and beyond as activists, professional athletes and social media stars push for action while investigators plead for more patience.

Image

The decision whether to bring state-level criminal charges against the Louisville officers rests with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He took the Taylor case after a local prosecutor recused himself from reviewing the matter. One of the officers has been terminated and two other officers are on administrative reassignment.

Cameron, the first African American elected to the attorney general’s job in Kentucky, has declined to put a timetable on his decision since taking over the case in May.

“We remain committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” Cameron said Friday on his official Twitter account.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab,” the tweet said.

The FBI field office in Louisville said Friday that a “significant amount of ballistic evidence” was collected when investigators returned to Taylor’s apartment in June.

“This evidence is being tested and analyzed at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia,” the FBI’s Louisville office said in a statement. “Once the FBI Laboratory has completed its findings, FBI Louisville will promptly share our results with the attorney general’s office.”

Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist in Louisville, told reporters this week that he’s encouraged by the commitment that FBI officials locally and nationally have shown to the case. He commented after participating in a meeting at the FBI’s Louisville office.

Related Posts

Family of Breonna Taylor killed by police hires civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump Breonna Taylor featured on historic September cover of Oprah Magazine Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

Pennsylvania to pay for mail-in ballot postage in election

August 7, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter...

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for ‘saving my life’

August 7, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tamar Braxton (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock) ASSOCIATED PRESS LOS...

Stateside

Oprah buys 26 billboards in Louisville, KY demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

August 8, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover...

Color Of Money

How do you prepare for the future when life is so uncertain now?

August 7, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to present health and economic challenges,...

Seniors

I thought shingles was an old person’s disease: What everyone 50+, needs to know about this disease

August 7, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Father, business owner and Rhode Island native Steve B. was forced to...

Go With The-Flo

Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Color of Change to launch the #ChangeHollywood initiative

August 7, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan  (Photo: BAKOUNINE / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony A...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff