Image

8:25 AM / Thursday June 4, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jun 2020

Newspaper: 3 officers involved in Floyd’s death charged; Chauvin upgraded to second-degree murder

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 3, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By TIM SULLIVAN and MATT SEDENSKY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The three other officers on the scene when a member of the Minneapolis police force pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck are being charged with aiding and abetting a murder, and the murder case against the main officer is being upgraded to second-degree, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

The Star Tribune, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement sources, said Derek Chauvin would face the more serious charge in the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed on the ground.

Three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported, again citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. All four of the officers had already been fired.

The new charges were to be filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Earl Gray, who represents Lane, told The Associated Press that the Star Tribune report “is accurate.”

The move powerfully punctuated an unprecedented week in modern American history, in which largely peaceful wide-scale protests took place in communities of all sizes but were rocked by bouts of violence, including deadly attacks on officers, rampant thefts and arson in some places.

Earlier Wednesday, in a visit to a makeshift shrine at the street corner where Floyd died, his family had again called for the arrests of Lane, Kueng and Thao, a demand echoed by their attorney.

“We are demanding justice,” Crump said.

Some of the rockiness of the days since Floyd’s death May 25 dissipated on Tuesday night, with demonstrations continuing around the country, but without major reports of violence.

Curfews and efforts by protesters to contain earlier flare-ups of lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses in New York and other cities overnight.

“Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we’ve had the last few days and moving to a better time,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Image

New York police said they arrested about 280 people on protest-related charges Tuesday night, compared with 700 a day earlier. Nationwide, the number arrested in connection to the unrest rose to more than 9,000.

At least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.

Some tense incidents continued Tuesday night, but were far less prevalent than in preceding days. Police and National Guard troops used tear gas, flash-bang grenades, nonlethal rounds and other means of dispersing crowds near a police precinct in Seattle, near Centennial Park in Atlanta and at demonstrations in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida.

___

Sedensky reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press journalists across the U.S. contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Special Report: Baltimore Police Officers Charged in Death of Freddie Gray Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in murder of George Floyd White Louisiana man charged with first degree murder of 2 Black persons
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Risks complicate reopenings as WHO warns 1st wave not over

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this image provided by the New York Stock Exchange, New...

Diaspora

In a recent inter-continental video conference, Ghanaian and U.S. leaders are named to the board of The Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email A group of business, professional, academic, civic and public-sector leaders from Northern and...

Go With The-Flo

Meghan The Stallion has partnered with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line for its summer campaign

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Meghan The Stallion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Week In Review

11-year-old girl says racism behind white woman’s assault

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This photo provided by Attorney Justin T. Bamberg shows Skhylur Davis....

Sun Report

The Very First Memorial Day

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The tradition of Memorial Day began on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, South...

Sports

Malcolm Jenkins to deliver commencement address for School District of Philadelphia’s virtual graduation ceremony

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The two-time Super Bowl champion will share words of wisdom during special event...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff