Thursday October 21, 2021

21 Oct 2021

New road signs recognize Kentucky’s two only HBCUs

October 21, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — New road signs are being installed to recognize Kentucky’s two historically Black colleges and universities, officials said.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local leaders and higher education officials on Wednesday at Simmons College in Louisville to announce the signs recognizing that institution and Kentucky State University in Frankfort. Contractors will begin installing five signs this week, officials said.

“Louisville and Frankfort are home to the state’s only HBCUs, and these signs will elevate awareness to Kentuckians and travelers alike of the historic significance these higher learning institutions have played in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said in a statement.

Three signs in Louisville will recognize Historic Simmons College and two in Frankfort will recognize Kentucky State University.

“These HBCUs are the colleges of choice for many students because of their unique missions and distinctive roles in creating culturally competent graduates and a more vibrant workforce,” Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson said.

