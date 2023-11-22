Image

2:14 PM / Wednesday November 22, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
22 Nov 2023

Netanyahu: War will continue even after cease-fire truce takes effect

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 22, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Photo: AP Screenshot

cease-fire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.

The Israeli government said that under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Qatar later confirmed the deal, saying the start time will be announced in the next 24 hours and it will last four days. The agreement would bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, according to health authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before the Cabinet voted early Wednesday to back the agreement that the war would continue even if a deal was reached. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

Related Posts

Thousands of Jews, allies demand cease fire of Israel bombing Gaza; take over Grand Central Station, NY Default ThumbnailIsrael-Hamas cease-fire remains elusive In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

Let’s debunk six myths about the flu shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email BPT The seasons are changing and with winter comes, unfortunately, the flu. The Centers for...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle her lawsuit alleging years rape physical abuse and more offences, 1 day after it was filed

November 18, 2023

Tweet Email BY LARRY NEUMEISTER NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and...

Sports

Good to the Last Shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email After spending time in the Shadow Of The Beard, Tyrese Maxey is starting to find...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five ways to support dogs’ health as they age

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES While you may look at your dogs and see the same little puppies...

Seniors

Seniors: When you exercise your body, you can boost brain health, too

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Physical fitness is important as you age, improving strength, flexibility and balance. Research shows...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff