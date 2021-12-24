NAACP President & CEO Releases Statement After Kim Potter is Found Guilty of killing Daunte Wright

NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, released the following statement in response to Kim Potter’s guilty verdicts in the trial of Daunte Wright’s killing:

“The verdict in the trial of Kim Potter is a small victory in the fight for peace in Minnesota and across our country. We are pleased that the jury found Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter, but this verdict does not correct the wrongful killing of Daunte Wright. Daunte Wright, a father to an infant son, died unjustly at the hands of the police and left behind his family and an entire community of people who love him. We will continue to demand justice — whether it be from carelessness and negligence, or a blatant modern-day lynching.”

