Image

4:16 PM / Saturday May 30, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
29 May 2020

NAACP issues statement surrounding the protests in Minneapolis

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 29, 2020 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson

President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, issued the following statement surrounding the events of protest in Minneapolis:

“The murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy. Sadly, police brutality against the Black community has been an ever-present circumstance since its origin to preserve the system of slavery.

Black families and communities across this country are unified at this moment by unfortunate circumstances. The uprising spreading across this country is fueled by systemic racial issues that have been ingrained in the fabric of this nation for decades. As we’ve seen over the last few days, these issues have now manifested into anger, sadness, fear, and confusion. Many throughout the country are left to consider at this moment after watching the horrific footage of George Floyd: When is enough, enough?

Image

As a father, I know what it’s like when my sons and daughters want to leave the house and being scared that they may never return. As a husband, I consider my wife and the life she would be left to navigate if I was prematurely taken from her and my children as yet another unexplainable death. As a Black man, I consider how much longer I can be asked to bear the brunt of these social injustices without meeting force with force. But as a community, we must also find what is at stake. We must consider the lives we are attempting to forge for our families and communities. Additionally, we must act in our best interest to knock down the walls of injustice that will grant future generations access to higher social, economic, and political power.

In this hour, our communities are angry, saddened. But we must be strategic and measured as we battle this latest grave injustice. The NAACP will not rest until we see these officers charged and convicted for the murder of George Floyd. We must keep our focus on redressing the systemic racism against our community that led to this tragedy. We cannot afford to do so while losing more Black sons and daughters.

We must protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. But most of all, we must vote in November.”

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailNAACP Religious Summit Press Conference to address social justice issues NAACP Statement on The 2016 Presidential Election Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Risks complicate reopenings as WHO warns 1st wave not over

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this image provided by the New York Stock Exchange, New...

Diaspora

In a recent inter-continental video conference, Ghanaian and U.S. leaders are named to the board of The Collaboration for IT and Communications Excellence

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email A group of business, professional, academic, civic and public-sector leaders from Northern and...

Go With The-Flo

Meghan The Stallion has partnered with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line for its summer campaign

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Meghan The Stallion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Week In Review

11-year-old girl says racism behind white woman’s assault

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This photo provided by Attorney Justin T. Bamberg shows Skhylur Davis....

Sun Report

The Very First Memorial Day

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The tradition of Memorial Day began on May 1, 1865, in Charleston, South...

Sports

Malcolm Jenkins to deliver commencement address for School District of Philadelphia’s virtual graduation ceremony

May 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The two-time Super Bowl champion will share words of wisdom during special event...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff