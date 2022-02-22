Image

6:25 PM / Tuesday February 22, 2022

22 Feb 2022

Murderers of Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of federal hate crimes

February 22, 2022

Brinwick, GA–“NPR has reported that jury in Brunswick, Ga., unanimously found defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

The jury deliberated for four hours. At the heart of this case was a question of whether or not race was a motivating factor in why the three defendants chased and shot Ahmaud Arbery as he ran through their coastal Georgia neighborhood in February 2020.”

Last year the three white defendants were sentenced to life, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole. Bryan was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

*AP has contributed to this story.

