10:59 PM / Tuesday April 6, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
5 Apr 2021

Miss Pennsylvania High School America 2021

April 5, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Andrea-Rose Sample Oates, the daughter of Dr. Patrick M. Oates and Mrs. Evelyn Sample-Oates, was recently crowned Miss Pennsylvania High School America at a statewide pageant in Pittsburgh.

This is her second statewide title. In 2018, Andi was crowned Miss Pennsylvania Junior Teen of the National American Miss Pageant. She has competed in state and national competitions since the age of 11. These contests have enhanced her oratory skills, interviewing skills, and overall confidence. 

Andrea-Rose will represent the state of Pennsylvania at the National Miss High School America Pageant in June in Little Rock, Arkansas. Young women from all over the country will be judged on their interview skills, oratory presentation and formal wear exhibition.  

Andrea-Rose is a junior at the Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. She enjoys singing, dancing, acting, travel, baking, and giving back to the community. She is also the founder and president of her own non-profit, Girlz Rize, Inc., an organization that focuses on girls’ education and instilling self-confidence that they are enough. 

In addition, Andrea-Rose is an active youth member of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and serves as the teen secretary for the Eastern Region of Jack & Jill of America.  She credits her parents as being her role models and says none of this would be possible without the Lord on her side.  

Categories

