Image

10:52 AM / Saturday May 13, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
12 May 2023

White Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely surrenders on manslaughter charge

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 12, 2023 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK (article edited by The SUN)

NEW YORK (AP) — A White U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated fellow African-American passenger on the New York City subway turned himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison.

Daniel Penny, 24, was expected to appear in court later in the afternoon to answer to criminal charges in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a Black man.

Penny didn’t speak to reporters as he arrived at a Manhattan police station with his lawyers Friday morning. His attorneys have said he was acting in self-defense when he pinned Neely to the floor of the subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for several minutes.

A freelance journalist who recorded Neely struggling to free himself, then lapsing into unconsciousness, said he had been shouting at passengers and begging for money aboard the train but had not gotten physical with anyone. Penny’s lawyers have said he was “threatening” passengers but haven’t elaborated.

Neely’s death has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime, race and vigilantism. Penny was questioned by police in the aftermath but was released without charges. 

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailChokehold killed Black man restrained by NYC subway passengers Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway ‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Election 2023

New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Garrett Dietz, foreground, Philadelphia supervisor of elections, reports the election results...

Entertainment

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: PRINCE PERFORMS DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW at the Super Bowl XLI...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… The cleanup that’s needed in Philly

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Leaving my high-priced apartment, I prepare to take my morning walk through Uptown...

Seniors

How confident are you that you’ll be able to retire?

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT More Americans are retiring earlier than previous generations. According to a survey...

Fur Babies Rule!

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: BUDDY HOLLY, A GRAND BASSET GRIFFON VENDÉEN, competes in the hound...

Health

Can you imagine life without lupus? Learn how to raise funds for important research

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Health and wellness are meaningful to you, so you strive to make...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff