Image

10:28 PM / Friday September 3, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
3 Sep 2021

L&I announces $4 million In industry partnership grants available for job training

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 3, 2021 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier (Photo/pa.gov)

Continuing to support Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from the pandemic and build a stronger workforce, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced the availability of $4 million in Industry Partnership grants.

Image

The funding encourages collaboration among businesses to upskill workers to meet the growing demand for goods and services and compete in the global economy.

“Industry Partnership grants are an investment in Pennsylvania businesses, workers, and our communities,” Berrier said. “These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions. 

These partnerships will build stronger, more competitive industries, create good jobs for our workers and strengthen the commonwealth’s economy.”

The Industry Partnership program requires businesses within a targeted industry to collaborate and strengthen their respective businesses through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, raising career awareness, and to address industry-specific challenges.

L&I will award grants up to $250,000 each to eligible applicants including local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.

Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I’s website. Grant applications are due by 4:00 PM Oct. 22, 2021.

More information on other workforce development initiatives is available at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/PALaborIndustry/, on Twitter at: @PALaborIndustry and on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/palaborindustry.

Related Posts

U.S. Small Business Administration [SBA] awards $5 million in PRIME Grants Fattah announces nearly $4 million to help long-term unemployed in Philadelphia $6.3 million awarded to hospitality industry businesses affected by the pandemic
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

L&I announces $4 million In industry partnership grants available for job training

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier (Photo/pa.gov) Continuing to support...

Week In Review

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on...

Style

Redefine modern design with purposeful nuance

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Modern design celebrates the elimination of unnecessary elements, keeping only the beautiful...

Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International...

Sun Report

FUR BABIES RULE! Picture perfect pup: Five easy dog photography tips

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Loyal, loving, quirky and kind, a dog brings so much joy to...

Color Of Money

US jobless claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Wiseman  ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff