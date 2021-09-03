L&I announces $4 million In industry partnership grants available for job training

ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier (Photo/pa.gov)

Continuing to support Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from the pandemic and build a stronger workforce, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced the availability of $4 million in Industry Partnership grants.

The funding encourages collaboration among businesses to upskill workers to meet the growing demand for goods and services and compete in the global economy.

“Industry Partnership grants are an investment in Pennsylvania businesses, workers, and our communities,” Berrier said. “These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions.

These partnerships will build stronger, more competitive industries, create good jobs for our workers and strengthen the commonwealth’s economy.”

The Industry Partnership program requires businesses within a targeted industry to collaborate and strengthen their respective businesses through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, raising career awareness, and to address industry-specific challenges.

L&I will award grants up to $250,000 each to eligible applicants including local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.

Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I’s website. Grant applications are due by 4:00 PM Oct. 22, 2021.

