How to honor the important women in your life this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, take the opportunity to honor not only your mother, but all the important women in your life who have provided care and love when you needed it the most. Think about the women who have supported, nurtured and cheered you on. Now it’s your chance to show them how much they mean to you by making them feel special.

Here are some ways to show the women in your life how much you appreciate them.

The mother of your children

Whether she’s been raising the kids for years, a brand new mom or is expecting your family’s first child, the woman you’re creating a family with deserves all the love you can give her. If your kids are old enough, involve them in picking out a fun gift you know she will love. Gift selections are organized by category on 1-800-Flowers.com for lots of great ideas beyond gorgeous traditional flower bouquets. Consider a delicious fruit or gourmet food basket, or an indulgent spa or bath gift set with a plush robe. This special gift will leave a long-lasting impression, well after Mother’s Day has come and gone.

She’s been like a mother to you

She might be your stepmom, grandmother, aunt, a former teacher or a beloved family friend, but you think of her on Mother’s Day because she’s always been there for you. She’s provided a shoulder to cry on and been your cheerleader when you needed encouragement. You can find many gifts that you can personalize with a sentimental message just for her, for a meaningful keepsake that she’ll always treasure.

She’s a great pet mom

She takes such good care of her fur babies — always making sure they’re well fed and pampered, playing with them, showering them with affection and taking them to the vet when needed. Show her how much you appreciate the time and effort she spends caring for her animal companions with an adorable a-DOG-able flower arrangement that looks like a cute pooch, or a Fabulous Feline arrangement that resembles an adorable kitty.

Your mom

To make the ultimate statement of gratitude and appreciation for your mother, browse amazing luxury gifts on 1-800-Flowers.com, ranging from gorgeous rose bouquets or the Mother’s Embrace Bouquet to a delectable Full Bloom Sweet Treats Gift Basket. Why not go all in with your siblings to get your mother something truly special? Or if you’re thinking about jewelry, you can order a personalized Family Circle Necklace engraved with her children’s names for a beautiful, memorable gift.

If you can’t afford to splurge big this year, you can still find great gifts — from beautiful flower arrangements and delectable gourmet treats to so much more — on 1-800-Flowers.com that range from $25-$35 on up. You can save big with an exclusive collection of gifts if you order for early delivery.

If you’ve waited until the last minute, don’t worry! There are plenty of options for same-day flower delivery from local florists across the country on Mother’s Day, May 12. These gift options include our Local Artisan Collection, which features 16 truly original bouquets from 11 talented florists from across the country.

For the important women in your life, it’s never been easier to find the right gift to show how much she means to you. With both online and phone ordering available, you can make just the right selection this year.