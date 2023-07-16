Image

7:04 PM / Monday July 17, 2023

16 Jul 2023

House passes Mayes’ legislation to prohibit hair discrimination

After being introduced in the past two legislative sessions, the PA House of Representatives today passed the CROWN Act, sponsored by state Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes, D-Allegheny, to end hair discrimination in Pennsylvania.

The CROWN Act would update Pennsylvania’s current anti-discrimination law, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, to prohibit discrimination based on hair type, hair texture or hairstyle in employment, schools, and other public settings. 

“With the House Democratic Caucus majority, we continue to deliver for Pennsylvanians by passing the CROWN Act, which would prohibit hair discrimination, thereby ensuring all Pennsylvanians have greater and equal opportunities,” Mayes said. “After four years of House Republicans refusing to act, we have now made progress with the CROWN Act, thanks to my co-sponsor, Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, who previously introduced the CROWN Act in 2021 and 2019, though it did not receive consideration under House Republican leadership.”

Twenty-three states – including Michigan in June 2023 and Texas in May 2023, as well as New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, and Illinois — have passed the CROWN Act into law. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have also passed CROWN Act ordinances.

The bill passed by a vote of 182-21. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

