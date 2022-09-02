Image

8:10 PM / Friday September 2, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
1 Sep 2022

Gov. Wolf: Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in Pennsylvania

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 1, 2022 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Harrisburg, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians this week that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that relief.

This follows the governor’s action late last year on the student loan debt relief Pennsylvanians received from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. 

Image

“Cumulative federal student loan debt is holding back Pennsylvanians who want to pay their bills, afford housing and have a little financial breathing room all while obtaining meaningful employment and a successful career,” Wolf said. “I applaud President Biden for supporting hard-working student loan borrowers who are shouldering astronomical student debt by providing much-needed relief. Given this positive action at the federal level, my administration does not intend to burden these Pennsylvanians with a tax bill following this beneficial action. Therefore, that relief will not be considered taxable income in Pennsylvania.”

Student loan forgiveness is not considered taxable income at the federal level.

The governor’s action removes an immense burden from student borrowers who receive loan forgiveness in Pennsylvania by ensuring that they aren’t surprised by a tax bill the year they receive their loan forgiveness.

Related Posts

Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 White House to extend student loan pause through August
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

Remembering Patrick Gillespie

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Patrick Gillespie  (Photo courtesy: Patricia Harris/M3M) By A. Bruce Crawley I...

Stateside

Gov. Wolf: Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in Pennsylvania

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Harrisburg, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians this week that student loan...

Politics

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev, looks serious and concerned as he...

Health

US data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Morgan Ramey, 29, receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Vegan Lemon Olive Oil Cake

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Vegan Lemon Olive Oil Cake...

Color Of Money

Why is customer experience essential to the MZ Generation? And why is that important?

September 1, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT At the essence of CX (customer experience) is an increased focus on...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff